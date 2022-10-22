In the 2012 film “Magic Mike” directed by Stephen Soderbergh and starring Channing Tatum, the protagonists dream of relocating their somewhat rundown men’s strip club from Tampa to a more upscale beachfront location in Miami.

In a case of art imitating life, the producers of “Magic Mike Live” have done just that — and more. In addition to relocating the Magic Mike venue, they have completely re-imagined the show.

The testosterone-pumping Master of Ceremonies in the movie was memorably portrayed by Matthew McConaughey.

In “Magic Mike Live,” the role is taken over by a woman. That changes things.

Those expecting to see male dancers with bulging muscles strut their stuff won’t be disappointed. But “Magic Mike Live” is far different from what many might expect.

The touring edition of “Magic Mike Live” celebrated its grand opening this week in a temporary but visually stunning venue on Virginia Key, located in front of the old Marine Stadium.

The show defies categorization.

It is billed as “a first-class entertainment experience” and includes energetic and steamy dance and acrobatic routines, interactive theater, musical performances, and a message about respect and consent. The 360-degree production features talented men — and a few women — performing in front of, behind, above, and around the audience.

The “Magic Mike Live” audience on opening night was eclectic. Among the crowd were sharply-tailored investors who flew in from New York, tiara-wearing women celebrating birthdays, more casually-clad groups of friends in their 20s, and couples enjoying a special date night out.

Gender-wise, there seemed to be just as many men as women at the show, and everyone age 18 and over is welcome.

The opening night performance was a victory lap for the creative team who persevered through numerous hurdles to bring this show to life. The set, lighting design, and choreography are spectacular. The entire venue — which includes several bars, an attached restaurant, and seating for 600 — was constructed in just eight weeks.

Though “Magic Mike Live” is clearly not for everyone — the music is loud and the show includes provocative dances — many will be surprised by the messages of positivity and empowerment that permeate the show. Perhaps that’s the magic the creative team intended.

The Miami tour runs through April of 2023. For tickets, click here.