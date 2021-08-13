For the seven years I have been on council I have tried, mostly unsuccessfully, to make government an efficient provider of services that would result in lower taxes.

There is a small social media group chat with a title dedicated to lowering taxes that attracted my attention. Initially I thought they would live up to their title and support me. I was wrong. Recently, in my opinion, their main objective is to destroy the relationship between the Village of Key Biscayne (VKB) and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation (KBCF).

Are their actions really based on economics? Facts:

VKB average annual total costs for 2019:

Fireman, $184,100 Policeman $157,900 Building inspectors, $179,800 Department heads/manager, $272,500 Administrative assistants, $117,200.

These costs have escalated at least 6% since 2019. Administrative assistants work a 35-hour workweek, get 11 paid holidays, and receive four weeks vacation and three weeks sick pay per year after eight years.

Total annual hours of work: 1,498. Average cost per hour $78.24

KBCF:

Administrative assistants average $36,500 per year for 1,950 hours, for an average hourly cost of $18.72.

KBCF employees earned 76% less than VKB employees

Their one and only department head costs $104,000 per year.

Over the last five years, VKB paid KBCF $125,000 for the following programs, services, and community events:

Administration of transportation services for FreeBee

Administration community group presentations and applications for the workshop

Administration of initial testing and vaccine program

Organization of volunteer coordination for seniors

Administration of grocery program for seniors

Coordination of lectures on the environment and healthy living

Administration of school-wide environmental challenge

Coordination of water quality testing at three locations with partner organization.

There are also numerous programs and events within a given year that KBCF funds and sponsors, everything from robotics to mental health to family adventures in the State Park.

KBCF uses approximately 40 hours per week to provide these services; 2,000 hours annually = $73,000 + 40% of the Executive Director’s time = $41,600. Their total labor cost is $113,600 plus overhead, for which they charge the VKB $125,000. The labor cost for VKB would be 2,000 @ $78.24 = $156,480 + 40% of a department head = $109,000 for a total labor cost to VKB of $265,480.

The savings to the Village by outsourcing to KBCF = $140,480.

The other services provided by the KBCF, such as ASK Club, Historical Society, Piano Festival, 4th of July Parade, Lighthouse Run, are charged as pass throughs to the Village.

The KBCF is reimbursed for their actual out of pocket expenses. The administrative time and the loss of the use of their money they advance for the VKB is donated by KBCF. The KBCF estimates 39 hours of administrative time is required to accomplish these tasks. The cost for VKB to complete these tasks would be an additional $ 3,051.

Total savings realized by KBCF providing these services instead of VKB doing it in-house = $143,531.

KBCF does not operate in a vacuum. All of their charges, invoices and purchases are itemized and available for all to see if they request a copy. All council members and the village manager question/challenge KBCF to assure ourselves that we are receiving the services we are paying for at a cost much less than we can provide them for ourselves.

It is my opinion that they are the biggest bargain for the Village. The economics of outsourcing the above tasks to KBCF is a prudent financial decision.

Then why the campaign to discredit the KBCF?

- Is the goal of this group less expenses and lower taxes?

In one respect they were successful.

The KBCF decided to terminate their association with the Village. Why should they lose money providing services to the Village and be maligned and accused of being less than honorable?

Who is the real loser in this scenario? It will cost $143,531 more per year to provide the services in-house instead of having them be provided by the KBCF.

Why did this small group put on the disinformation campaign to discredit the KBCF if in fact they pretend their purpose is to lower taxes?. Their actions seem contradictory to their stated purpose.

Definition of Malice: 1. Wish to do harm. 2. Intent to do harm.

In my opinion, this is part of a concentrated effort to discredit an organization by propagandists who spread disinformation. And then there are the innocent residents, who believe the disinformation they receive is accurate and unbiased.

This nasty disinformation campaign is not based on the performance of the KBCF. In my opinion it is based on seeking vengeance against KBCF and on Melissa White for something Melissa had nothing to do with.

I hope residents will realize they have been used to hurt an innocent person and become more discriminating in the future when deciding who to believe and follow.

I have not been aware of this kind of orchestrated campaign in the 48 years I have lived on Key Biscayne. Hopefully, this is just one brief, sad and unfortunate occurrence that will pass and Key Biscayne will return to the island paradise it was and will be in the future.

PS: I am biased. I have known Melissa and her family forever. Seven+ years ago I established two foundations within the KBCF -- not because of Melissa, but because I shopped around and determined that the KBCF gave me the best bang for my buck. I haven’t been disappointed. Their services have been excellent.

Ed London is a Village of Key Biscayne Councilmember.