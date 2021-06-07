Acknowledging milestone anniversaries for any business is important, but when the business turns 20 . . . that’s worth a full celebration.

Recently, Miami Kiteboarding did this when they celebrated with a giant Paella Party at their beach. The free event drew many from the local kiteboarding community.

Christophe Ribot, a French native and MKB founder/owner, launched the school in 2001, making it one of the oldest kiteboarding schools in the US.

Ribot landed in the US in 1999 after sailing across the Caribbean. Being a windsurfing coach and a racer, he quickly took on kiteboarding. He soon realized the need for proper teaching. Kiteboarding was considered an extreme sport with a high risk of accidents.

In the process of growing MKB, Ribot has traveled to kite destinations, and has been trying, testing, experimenting and adapting to all teaching methods.

But MKB is much more than just a kite school, It has been at the forefront of the local kiteboarding community for 20 years, dedicated to serving the local community via events, competitions, kite trips, downwinders, etc.

MKB is also known for its unique and well-known Crandon Park location -- a beautiful lagoon with shallow flat water that is also monitored by marshalls stationed on the beach. Ribot and his team worked to make their kite spot an official kitesurfing location recognized by Miami Dade County, which happened in 2008.

MKB has also been a designated IKO center, with Ribot as IKO examiner and counting over 23,000 of teaching hours experience.

MKB has over 450 members, and regularly runs clinics, events and kite trips, now even from a kite shop at the Crandon location, which is open seven days a week year-round.

The organization’s signature event is the MKB Masters. As part of the 20th Anniversary celebration, MKB re-launched the MKB Masters, which will showcase foil board races and WIngfoil races.

Ribot said 20 years had gone fast, but he is always looking forward to future growth. “We are very excited to witness the community grow more and more every day, and have the privilege to be one of the leading teaching schools in Florida,” she said.

For more information on Miami Kiteboarding, call (786) 897-8769 or email chris@miamikiteboarding.com.

For information on MKB 2021 summer camp, click here