Village of Key Biscayne Manager Steve Williamson has only been on the job less than two months, but last Tuesday night he brought forth what Mayor Mike Davey called an “impressive” presentation for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget at the Council’s Second Budget Workshop.

The manager’s “strategic vision” is a “bold outline where we want to take the Village next year and a look to the future,” Williamson said, hoping to increase revenues and decrease expenditures by supporting personnel shifting, consolidation and the hiring of others, making sure the “right people are in the right place and doing the right thing.”

Working with community and regional partners is key. “We can’t do it by ourselves,” he said, focusing on providing superior public safety, services and infrastructure.

With that in mind following all the presentations Tuesday night, Williamson’s recommendation was to set the ceiling millage cap to 3.3267, an increase of 3.89 percent. The proposed rate, which was approved by a majority of the Council, will appear on TRIM notices sent to residents.

Tuesday’s approved rate establishes a ceiling and as the Village settles on a new budget in September, that millage rate could deviate.

Benjamin Nussbaum, the Chief Financial Officer for the Village, explained that Ad Valorem taxes lead to 70% of the Village revenue. The projection was a 0.7% increase after three consecutive years of decline.

Williamson pointed out the savings from the refinancing and consolidation of $11.3 million of existing Village debt at 1.235 percent. In all, the “total impact” on debt service is $1.261 million, a 38 percent reduction from FY 21.

Department heads brought forth their areas of expertise:

Jake Ozyman, Public Works Director, said threats or constraints regarding his department would include climate change, aging infrastructure, deferred maintenance backlog, restrictive environmental regulations, and sea-level rise. Building Department constraints include economic fluctuations and aging commercial properties, condominiums and residences. Department leader Rene Velazco was on hand.

“Recreation remains a priority,” said Todd Hofferberth, Parks and Recreation Director. Aging infrastructure and equipment, increased demand for indoor and outdoor athletic programs, and a lack of parking areas, were among the listed threats and constraints.

“Our strength is our people; we build our service on people,” said Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Lang. Recruiting, hiring and retaining employees, the unpredictability of natural and man-made disasters, and aging infrastructure and equipment are the constraints. Fire inspection capacity (I.e. staffing) is listed among the “Needs Improvement” areas. “We have tremendous turnover expected in the next five years,” Lang said.

Interim Police Chief Jason Younes said among the threats to his department is the “perception of being a soft target” and, thus, to avoid an increase in crime and victimization, “We’d like to increase our presence on foot, bikes, motorcycles and maritime resources, which I think we have.” Younes was referring to “beat” policing, which Vice Mayor Ed London has advocated. Another goal of the police department is to properly inform the community, so they won’t have to rely on misinformation. On a side note, he said one opportunity would be to create a community resource team to engage in schools and the community.

In the Administration/Finance area, Nussbaum said the consolidated report shows a high credit rating for the Village, but improvement issues cited a lack of information systems strategy. Threats include an over-reliance on the Ad Valorem tax as the main revenue source and preparing for emerging cybersecurity threats.

London suggested including a line item to make the Village financials transparent and available on cloud storage, where the public would not have to submit a public records request each time.

Williamson listed nine goals as priorities to improve the community:

1. Build a resilient and environmentally sustainable community (such as eliminating the remaining septic tanks, how to use the GO Bonds, and enact seawall ordinances). Developing a 20-year infrastructure plan for the island is the first bullet point.

2. Create a more walkable, accessible and safe multi-modal community (such as improving Crandon Boulevard traffic and pedestrian flow, being part of any pilot program the county plans to institute, looking at an electric commuter from the island to Vizcaya, fixing pathways and backing improvement to the Rickenbacker Causeway.)

3. Create appealing and active public spaces and engaging programs (includes constructing the 530 Crandon Park, improving Hampton Park, resurfacing the Calusa Park tennis courts, targeting youth programs and working with the county on a new library).

4. Develop a vibrant and thriving local community and marketplace (working with the Vision Board, assess options for the Entry Block property, re-work outdoor dining/parking ordinances, and develop a tree ordinance to become a Tree City USA).

5. Build a safe and well-prepared community (more police presence and reducing crime, improving communication to get information out quickly, and educating residents on community risk reduction and resilience).

6. Deliver efficient and effective government services (improve better contract management, create a five-year Information Systems and Innovation implementation plan, and improve grant strategic planning).

7. Build a value-based team dedicated to the success of the Village (empower, motivate and recognize our staff).

8. Build and manage strong relationships and partnerships (create and pursue a specific local, state and federal legislative and minimal partner agenda).

9. Proactively communicate to inform, create cooperative relationships and inspire constructive action (improving the Village website, improve VKB 311 or a similar customer relationship management system, improve Ch. 77, and develop Manager Task Forces).

To do all this, Williamson has developed six categories that involves personnel shifts, the hiring of other positions and lowering maintenance costs:

- Customer Service & Responsiveness. Cost: $85,000

- Accountability & Enforcement.Cost: $255,000 (estimated offset $215,000)

- Public Safety. Cost: $338,000 (estimated offset $116,000)

- Resilient & Sustainable Infrastructure. Cost: $194,000 (estimated offset $475,000)

- Community Planning & Development. Cost: $207,000 (estimated offset $116,000)

- Village Appearance & Functionality. Cost: $176,000 (estimated offset $171,000)

- Totals: $1.249 million estimated actual cost with an estimated offset of $1.108 million

London and fellow Council member Ignacio Segurola mentioned they wouldn’t be sure if adding personnel without a manpower audit within the next two months would be the proper, immediate thing to do. Williamson said he would try and beat that deadline.

“What you brought in here tonight is impressive,” Mayor Davey said. “There’s a lot here.”

Over the five-year plan, personnel costs would reflect an 11.5 percent increase from FY 21, professional/contract services reflect an 11 percent increase, and there would be a 2 percent rise for other operating expenses. But debt services show significant savings, 38 percent, thanks to wise financial decisions.

Nussbaum presented the start of the Village’s five-year capital improvement program, which would link to the 20-year long-term infrastructure plan. He said the cost to make improvements to parks, recreation areas, vehicle fleets and buildings, among other projects, would be $6.5 million, “but only $1.5 million affects the Village directly.”

“Before we use Village funds, we want to pursue other people’s monies,” Nussbaum said, pointing out expected contributions from the American Rescue Plan Act of $5.4 million; and grants and bond reimbursements such as FEMA ($2 million), COVID ($400,000) and land trust ($1.4 million). The state has $50,000 for sargassum removal and $500,000 for stormwater improvements grants..

“I don’t see why you can’t stay within the same tax (millage) rate,” London said.

“Ben said they budgeted conservatively, so moving this number down is reasonable,” Council member Allison McCormick said, “but I will support your recommendation.”

Council members were all taken in by the “surprisingly detailed” report that was built from the people inside the Village, rather than from using consultants.

“It won’t mean we won’t have disagreements, but it’s the best framework I’ve seen,” Council member Luis Lauredo said, echoing the others.

“This touches on a lot of things about investments for the future,” Frank Caplan said.