Record high for Key condo

An 8,000 square-foot penthouse condominium has been sold on Key Biscayne for a Dade County record-setting price of $2.25 million.

The penthouse, located in Mar Azul condominium, is the result of combining two apartments, each three-bedroom, three-bath. Included are two full kitchens and laundry facilities and an oceanside, poolside cabana with living room, bedroom with full bath and full kitchen and laundry.

There are also six parking spaces in a covered garage area.

Millard C. Gillen, broker-associate of Iriondo-Ecker and Associates arranged the sale. William King of Calima Realty was the listing agent.

Royal Biscayne names new manager

Brad Weiser was named general manager of the Sheraton Royal Biscayne. Prior to assuming his new position, the 27-year-old Weiser was general manager of the Mutiny Hotel in Coconut Grove and assistant manager of the Grand Bay Hotel. He also managed the popular restaurant-disco “Regines” in New York City.

Key connection for Gables soccer

By Darrell Nicholson

Coach Preston Payne could probably guess the first thing people want to ask her about this year’s girls soccer team at Coral Gables High School.

“Are they as good as the team?”

It was 1982 when Payne, along with 23 other determined soccer players at Gables, turned the season that nearly wasn’t into the beginning of a winning streak that didn’t end for two years. Payne graduated from Coral Gables that year, but the Cavaliers kept on winning, setting a new school record with 41 consecutive wins by 1984.

Not only did Payne and her teammates exceed all expectations that season, they redefined the word “team.”

Threatened by game cancellations and the lack of a coach as their first game drew near, they bound together and searched for a way to save the season.

When guidance counselor Smitty Merrill, who admittedly knew nothing about soccer, volunteered for the position, the team quickly began to run itself. By the first few games the machine was finely tuned, or “in sync” as one player described it. With precision passing and total teamwork from Key players like Beth Killgore, Nancy Easton, Linda Evans and Robin Del Greco, they blew their way to the state championship. The entire school rallied behind the victory.

The similarities this year are striking. Like the team of 1982, there is a tight core of returning seniors supported by a fresh supply of new talent. A record 70 girls tried out for the team and one third of the 33-member roster is from Key Biscayne,

As in 1982, this year’s leading goal scorer, sweeper, and goalkeeper are all seniors from the Key. Other members of the team from the Key include seniors Tracey Wester, Denise Roa, Antonella Palazio, Lamae Wragg, Jocelyn Brewster and Jenny St. John; juniors Kim Berggold and Andrea Cuellar; and sophomores India Coleman and Christie Held.

Park preserves the past

By Darrell Nicholson

Strung out like emerald stones in a sea of turquoise are the islands of Biscayne National Park. They are Biscayne Bay’s crown jewels, where natural beauty reigns in unrivaled splendor.

A short boat ride south of Key Biscayne, the murky waters of Biscayne Bay turn green and clear, and the mangrove shores of Soldier Key, the Ragged Keys and Elliott Key sprout on the horizon. A total of 42 keys stretch between Cape Florida and the northern tip of Key Largo, offering visitors a glimpse into our own island’s past and hopes for its future.

In geologic time it was hardly the blink of an eye ago that Henry Flagler decided to build a railway down to Key West. Since then the landscape here has been dramatically altered. Mangrove swamps have been cleared, bulkheads have been erected, channels dredged and roads paved.

While high-rises have been sprouting in Miami and billboards blossoming in the Keys, Elliott Key and her sister islands have remained a virtual oasis in the shadow of progress.

If someone wondered what it would have been like to live on Key Biscayne in the days of William Matheson, then a trip to the park’s islands would ease their curiosity. A walk through Elliott Key is like strolling back through time. The hardwood hammock shelters a variety of magnificent trees, including, mahogany, poisonwood and lignum vitae. It is one of the last remaining hammocks of its kind in the Keys.

In the winter time, when the mosquito swarms subside, the Park Service offers guided tours that amble through Elliott Key, the park’s largest island. On the trail, visitors learn some of the interesting history of the islands and are apt to encounter a variety of wildlife.

