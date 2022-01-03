Marilyn Borroto, a "Little Girl from Villa María," honored in Miami

Marilyn Borroto, renown Realtor and beloved Key Biscayne resident, was an exiled girl who arrived alone in the US during the so-called Operation Pedro Pan.

At that time, she only had the company of a group of other refugee girls from Cuba. They became known over time as the Girls of Villa María and they recently were honored by Miami by having a street designated in their name.

Miami decided to honor Las Muchachitas de Villa María by jointly designating Southwest 25th Street from Southwest 24th Avenue to Southwest 27th Avenue, in Miami, as Las Muchachitas De Villa María Street.

In the city’s resolution, they said “the Girls of Villa María have been friends for more than 50 years and have been a tremendous source of strength that raises the quality of life in each community in which they live due to their exemplary show of tenacity, courage and creativity.”

Islander News spoke with Marilyn Borroto about this event and her story:

IN. How did the name Muchachitas de Villa Maria come about?

MB. We are a group of Cubans who met in 1962 when we arrived alone and helpless in the United States during the stampede of more than 14,000 children whose parents did not want them to be indoctrinated by the communist regime that prevails in Cuba.

We arrived directly in Miami, where we were temporarily greeted at a camp in Florida City before being transferred to San Antonio, TX. There we got 40 girls from 12 to 18 years old in the summer of '62. The lodging house was called Villa María and the nuns who administered it nicknamed us Las Muchachitas.

IN. What has this recognition represented for you?

MB. We are extremely grateful to the Catholic Welfare Bureau and the people of the United States, who so generously adopted us until we reunited with our parents when they were able to leave Cuba. Although it seemed like an eternity, mine arrived a year and a half after I left.

But some were not that lucky because their parents died before they could leave the country. Almost 60 years later, the friendship between Las Muchachitas de Villa María remains unscathed based on the bonds we created together when we wrapped each other in a foreign land that is now so much ours.

Many of us return to Miami to meet with our parents and form our families, where we all contribute to the progress of our community in different projects. We are proud of our contribution and very grateful that they jointly honor us by naming a street in the Silver Bluff area with our nickname: Las Muchachitas de Villa María.

Although we met by chance and not by choice, the friendship we profess has defied time and space. We meet once a month and every day we communicate in a Chat where we tell each other our challenges and joys.

IN. How do you see those events today and the way they came out?

MB. It was unquestionably a great challenge and the turning point in my life. Leaving my parents and the rest of my family behind was devastating. Changing customs, language, idiosyncrasies and everything that up to that moment represented the essence of my life was traumatic and devastating.

No one could comfort us except ourselves. No one understood us but ourselves. No one knew for sure what it meant to have inadvertently gone into exile. Only we could assess the tears that often surprised us without wanting to cry. It was this strong bond that united us forever.

We are over 70 years old and we are still called Las Muchachitas. We highlight the yellow rose, the symbol of Texas, that we wear in our meetings. Although we have been left with some empty chairs, when an inconsolable grief occurs, we send him a bouquet with 40 yellow roses to show that we are all with the one who suffers.