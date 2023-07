Last week, the kids in Marine Biology Camp enjoyed a great fish-tagging field trip on the last day of camp, catching and re- leasing over 30 fish belonging to nine different species. It made for a very educational trip.

After receiving special permission from the Village Council, the kids were fishing off the Mashta Bridge as their normal spot in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is un- dergoing repairs. Key Biscayne Police officers were on hand and Sgt. Hernandez even helped cut the bait.