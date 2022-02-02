Marine Stadium Basin’s newly quieted waters result of hard fought community battle

As a breast cancer survivor and a veteran rower on the 20-person dragon boat team devoted to the cause, Dr. Leah Kinnaird has had her share of “finish line” moments.

But her latest victory is one she not only considers personal, but one for the community.

The long-awaited and much-discussed “Slow Speed, Minimum Wake” zone signs have been installed in the Miami Marine Stadium Basin, perhaps putting an end to reckless and dangerous behavior by those speeding on watercraft or other motorized vessels.

“Now that they exist, (speeding) can be enforced,” said Kinnaird, co-founder of the Virginia Key Alliance, whose members began this quest in 2018. “It is huge, something we have followed and stayed with for years, engaging people, working with the FWC (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission), the City of Miami ...

“Rowers and everyone who uses the Basin will benefit.”

Since 2020, Kinnaird said, three people have died in vessel-related incidents near the iconic stadium off Rickenbacker Causeway with “speed, no doubt, being a contributing factor.”

Cesar Herrera Lopez, head coach and operations director for the Miami Rowing Club, where he’s worked for 14 years, said the increase in recklessness is “nothing new.”

“We have been in this situation a long time. But when the City (of Miami) opened the Basin again (after a pandemic-related closure), everybody was looking for something to do and they all (seemed to) come here with a Jet Ski,” he said, noting several intentionally caused huge wakes to flip rowboats.

“They don’t respect anything ... it’s gotten very dangerous. And, when we asked the Marine Patrol, their answer was, ‘We can’t do anything without the signs.’ ”

Now, six signs are in place, including four at the main entrance.

In Minimum Wake zones, Florida law requires vessels to be fully off plane, and not travel with the bow even slightly elevated — instead completely settled in the water — so as not to endanger people, sea life, vegetation, or other vessels, anchored or moored.

There is no official numerical speed limit associated with the wake restriction.

“It’s all about the wake ... boaters know that, so (an actual speed limit) is not a problem,” Kinnaird said.

In Florida, there is a $50 civil penalty, plus court costs, for each infraction, which is similar to a speeding ticket on the highway, but a “reckless boating” charge is a first degree misdemeanor, punishable up to 12 months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

In addition, fines up to $50,000 and/or one year in jail may be administered to the person who “disrupts the normal behavior of a manatee.”

Manatees are protected by state and federal law. According to the FWC, some 25-30% of manatee deaths during the early to middle part of the last decade were attributed to watercraft, the majority involving speeding.

In Biscayne Bay waters alone — even without signs in the Basin — the City of Miami’s Marine Patrol reportedly issued about 250 infraction citations (alcohol and equipment violations included) during the first half of last year. Eight officers on eight boats reportedly patrol 26 miles of Bay waters.

Plans now are underway for a mid-January Zoom meeting with the Virginia Key Alliance, law officers and the City of Miami to determine ways to handle future law enforcement.

‘It was a slow process’

Going all the way back to 2014, the City of Miami had good intentions by designating the Miami Marine Stadium Basin as a no, or slow, wake zone, but officials there never followed through with the FWC, which handles the proper paperwork for the signage.

As trouble continued to brew, in May of 2018, “We started taking pictures of egregious activities,” Kinnaird said. “We were terribly concerned with the speed (of other boats and watercraft) not mixing with the paddle boarders and rowers.”

Lopez said he has some 200 photos and videos of reckless behavior and litterbugs that he’s collected and distributed to each city official. “It’s been crazy,” he said.

Key Biscayne resident Joe Rasco, chairman of the Virginia Key Advisory Board, said the situation had become “absolutely dangerous,” especially when in November a passing yacht’s wake knocked a coach off the dragon boat and into the Basin.

“I think they (city officials and the FWC) did realize speed is a treacherous thing when combined with human activity,” Rasco said. “Now, by demarcating it, you’re protecting the Basin, making it safer for everyone to reap the benefits. “It’s a huge accomplishment for all the stakeholders.”

Rasco pointed out that speed was just one concern. Protecting marine life, seagrasses and halting an escalating practice of trash being tossed in the water also were factors.

Kinnaird said more than 50 people attended a pivotal meeting last April at the Virginia Key Advisory Board — “and those are usually poorly attended,” she said.

“But 25 went to the microphone who were just horrified (at what’s been going on),” she said. “And more than 400 wrote in comments before that, and that’s a huge statement. So it really took a village, taking pictures, using their voice, saying that this is not acceptable. It’s been a slow process, but (with the help of the city government and the FWC) now, enforcement can take place.”

Attorney Roger Bernstein uncovered the City of Miami’s 2014 ordinance, and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Ken Russell filed the proper application this past summer.

“This is a good example for students, in particular, on how the public worked with the Advisory Board to make a change within the city,” Kinnaird added.

Rasco said the next step likely would be to replace worn-out, faded signs in the Sadowski Critical Wildlife Area on the back side of Virginia Key, where only kayakers and non-motorized vessels are allowed.

Lopez was on the water last Wednesday afternoon and already noticed a difference.

“The last two weeks, the Basin has been quiet,” he said. “I think it’s a consequence of different things, maybe the cooler weather, or more people going to work since the federal government stopped many payments.

“(But) I think the signs are working. It’s completely different now.”