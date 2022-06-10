Mark Hemmer inspires other Key residents with his daily run

You may not know his name, but you’ve probably seen him. Mark Hemmer is the guy wearing a blue bandana over his full head of flaxen hair that you see out running on the Key all the time. People sometimes call him “Rocky” because he is always out there.

Mark even has a fan club of sorts. Not long ago a woman stopped him and told him that she and her friends keep track of him on Facebook, mentioning when they see him on his daily run and encouraging each other to get out and do the same.

Raised in Poughkeepsie, NY, Mark headed south to Atlanta to attend Georgia Tech University. Like his father before him, Mark has spent his career working for IBM. When the opportunity arose to move to South Florida, Mark jumped at it. In 1998 he arrived on Key Biscayne and has lived here ever since.

At that time, he was married with two young daughters and Key Biscayne offered just what they were looking for: good schools, safe neighborhoods, and a bilingual community. Though now single and an empty-nester, Mark still loves living on the Island.

“Key Biscayne is a self-contained mini-village, with its own grocery store, gas stations, and churches,” he observes. “But the best part of living here is the beach — everything revolves around the waterfront and everyone on the beach is happy.”

For Mark, running is a way of life. On weekends he runs on the beach, but during the week (when he sometimes runs after dark) he laces up his shoes and hits the Key’s residential streets. He has a five or six mile circuit that takes him from his condo in Key Colony down to the entrance of Bill Baggs State Park, over to Mashta, around the side streets, and back out to Crandon.

While many people acknowledge the benefits of running as a form of exercise and stress-relief, Mark identifies another, somewhat surprising benefit: “It’s a great way to meet people. I live by myself and running gets me out of the house to socialize.”

He enjoys following the same route. “I like to be consistent. I often see people I recognize and stop to chat and say hello.”

Many runners train for marathons or focus on improving their times, but that’s not what Mark is about. Though he was a multi-sport athlete when younger — playing football, baseball, and running track — now he doesn’t run races. “I don’t have any desire to be competitive,” he explains. “I run slowly and take my time, allowing the endorphins to kick in. Running is a great way to decompress at the end of the day, and it helps me generate creative ideas that I apply in my job.”

But perhaps what he relishes most about his daily habit is the feedback he receives from others. “People tell me they see me running and think, ‘Hey, why don’t I get out and do that?’”

Knowing that he is inspiring others helps him stay focused. “I encourage people to get an hour of exercise a day. As long as you get outside of your house, anything counts — running, biking, even walking your dog. Just get out there.”

He points out that there is a joyfulness in running when you do it for the right reasons. But he also notes that it is important to listen to your body. “If my body tells me it is tired, I take a day off. Our bodies are tremendous healers — they are very good at healing themselves if we let them.”

Mark loves the Key Biscayne community. If you see him out running, please take a moment to wave or stop and say hello. Singing the theme to “Rocky” is optional.

If you have comments about this piece or suggestions for future stories, please contact Bill at (786) 218-6332 or bill@islandernews.com.