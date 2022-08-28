Marking a milestone for Lighter Side column

On the Lighter Side sprang to life one year ago at a table in the Golden Hog, with Tom Dannemiller telling the story of an old golf ball he found at Crandon Golf.

The ball was embossed with the logo of a local hotel that had closed 30 years ago. Tom wondered how the ball had gotten there. Who had hit the errant shot?

We live in a complex world, bombarded by a 24/7 news cycle. Our world, our country and our island face enormous challenges — everything from climate change, to threats to our democratic system, to transportation woes. These are important topics and it behooves us to give them our attention.

But shouldn’t we also take time to consider the lighter side?

What about the “smaller” stories, like those about a prayer group that convenes beneath a 100-year-old Baobab tree near the Village Green, memories of Caddyshack scenes being filmed in a house on Cape Florida Drive, or a dancer in her 90s who teaches classes at the Community Center?

Shouldn’t we also read about a Snowbird couple from Pennsylvania who used to stay at the Sonesta Hotel, memories of Fulton Ivy’s seaplane taking off from Biscayne Bay, Dick Vernon’s recollections about opening the island’s first sundries store with his father and encountering Richard Nixon and Bebe Rebozo on the beach? We think those stories matter, too.

Key Biscayne is a place we call home. We cherish our island for its physical beauty and its sense of community. We are grateful for the ties that bind us together — the local schools, Crandon and Bill Baggs State Parks, the local restaurants and watering holes, the Community Center, the Beach Club, the Village Green, the KB Athletic Association, and — especially — the Islander News.

Far too many communities have lost their local newspapers and that is a shame. But Islander News has survived. For over 50 years, paper copies of the Islander have been delivered to doorsteps on the Key.

And now Key Rats everywhere can keep up with the Islander online.

The Islander provides a reliable source of local news, a forum for the honest exchange of opinions and ideas, information about special events on the island, announcements about milestone occasions, and Leo Quintana’s weekly spread of colorful Beachcombings photos.

While the Islander remains solvent thanks to the hard work of its publisher Justo Rey and its dedicated staff and advertisers, there is one thing alone that has allowed the paper to survive and flourish — its loyal readers. For that we are grateful.

Time is a precious commodity, and no one ever seems to have enough of it. We recognize and appreciate that the time you spend reading the paper is time taken away from something else. We are honored that you have chosen to spend that time with us.

There is no higher compliment that a newspaper columnist can receive than to be stopped on the street or the grocery store and told, “I enjoyed your piece this week,” or, “Your column has brought back great memories,” or, “I learned something by reading your column.” Comments like those encourage us to keep putting forth our best efforts.

And so as we embark on the second year of On the Lighter Side, we take this opportunity to pause, to reflect and, most importantly, to thank you. We will continue to do our best to bring you stories that spotlight interesting personalities on the Key, that celebrate the values that epitomize our community, that honor our island’s rich history, and those that perhaps inspire you to burn your own light more brightly.

Keep sending in those great story ideas — we love receiving them. (Special shoutout here to David Adams, Tilky Lopez Blanco, and Gail Kimen.)

You can email your ideas to bill@islandernews.com or call Bill at (786) 218-6332.