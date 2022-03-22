Married authors returning to Key Biscayne March 24's “Lunch with an Author” to chat about newest book

There’s a parallel to Ned and Nancy Engel and the characters they describe in their two novels.

Both are refreshing. Both provide an energy you didn’t know you needed. And both undeniably show their vulnerability.

The Engels are bringing this back to Key Biscayne on March 24. Their return to the Community Center for its “Lunch with an Author” series follows their 2016 visit when they introduced their first novel, “EINSTEIN MEADOWS: The Unspoken Perils and Thrills of Living in a Retirement Community.”

It was the Key Biscayne residents, they said, who prompted the sequel. And the eventual return to the island.

Enter, “EINSTEIN MEADOWS ¿QUÉ PASÓ? – Lessons Learned While Letting It All Hang Out.”

“The reason the sequel got written is because the people of Key Biscayne were constantly asking, ‘What happened to the people?’” (in the book), said Ned Engel.

In “¿QUÉ PASÓ? …” the Engels invite readers to catch up with the original quirky cast of characters who, after much contentious debate, embraced growing and selling medical marijuana to save their community from bankruptcy.

The sequel offers a talking chihuahua named El Sabio; two sex robots, Delilah and Scarlett; and Ms. Lillith, a demon in disguise for a hilarious adventure kicked up several notches.

The newly enlightened and more mellow residents of Einstein Meadows reveal 10 epiphanies or life lessons they acquire while under the influence, including:

What other people think of you is none of your business … He who makes no mistakes never makes anything … Everyone must own up to the consequences of their actions.

Both the Engels have worked as professional writers over the years – Nancy, as a 35-year journalist, and Ned, a psychologist, who has written dozens of professional articles.

Married for 41 years, the couple – who lived in Key Biscayne for three years – needed something to do after retirement.m

“I always wanted to write the ‘great American novel’ so I could retire,” Nancy Engel said. “I was the kind of writer who needed to research. I was so afraid to write fiction; I didn’t think it was possible.”

Ultimately, the two of them just began writing.

“He got it started,” Nancy said of the first book. “Then he said he had writer’s block, which I later found was not true. And I would write the next chapter.”

“When you’ve been married for so long, it’s hard to tell now who wrote what in the novel,” Ned said. “We had neighbors in New York who were playwrights, and they advised us to read it out loud so we could figure out the characters.

“It made it real to us. You just take your life experiences. The personality types that we write about … the main types of personalities exist anywhere. We have some fun with it.”

Nancy said what is unusual about their books and the marijuana inclusion is that they focus around seniors, and not a younger crowd.

“They’re all older and academics,” she said. “Our audience is the children of retirees and the retirees. We have a much more diverse audience than we imagined.”

The couple approached many literary agents when they wrote their first book. Several liked it, they said, but asked them to write it like a more traditional novel.

To not be bound by any constraints, they decided to self-publish.

“I’ve always been a fan of satire,” Ned Engel said. “One thing I did for people for 35 years was to imagine a future for them. I’ve always helped people change their solutions. The novel takes that perspective. Both books are very subtle, but they are psychological novels.”

An excerpt from Chapter 1 of “EINSTEIN MEADOWS ¿QUÉ PASÓ?”:

Welcome to the sequel of Einstein Meadows: The Unspoken Perils & Thrills of Living in a Retirement Community. If you read the first novel, you are probably wondering what’s happening now. Are the Meadowites (Einstonians) still smoking, getting naked and feeling frisky? Of course! In this novel, you will discover that medicinal marijuana leads to enlightenment for the denizens of this wild, wacky, and unpredictable neighborhood.

So, who lives in the Meadows? We will start with Dr. Freud. Not to be confused with the internationally famous father of psychoanalysis. Our Dr. Freud stepped out from a parallel universe after Ned challenged one of the community’s Nobel Laureate physicists to create a vortex. How’s that for the power of intention? In our novel, Dr. Freud has hung up his diploma as well as most, but not all, of his undergarments. He replaced his cigar with an authentic peace pipe. Black socks and a bow tie are still de rigueur. Dr. Freud always likes to have the last word. (There are some who think this is a cultural trait.)

Dr. Freud: You two have some chutzpah by writing a sequel to Einstein Meadows without giving me the last word in your first novel. Where is your respect for elders? You should be ashamed. What would your parents say?

Nancy & Ned: (in unison) “It’s our novel and we decide who gets to speak!”

The Engels lived in Key Biscayne for three years and loved the outdoors – they bicycled every day. But as often heard of in Key Biscayne, it was the people that pulled them in.

“We have never lived where they are more gracious than that,” Nancy Engel said.

Hundreds of books have been sold. Asked whether there was a third novel in the works, the couple said at the moment, the main goal is to get the attention of Hollywood.

“We’ve had suggestions about a third novel,” Ned Engel said. “People always have different ideas. There’s always possibilities. Rather than do that, we want to get a larger audience out there.”

What to expect:

Lunch with an Author meets at noon on March 24 at the Key Biscayne Community Center, located at 10 Village Green Way.

To show their gratitude to the Key Biscayne Islanders, the Engels will maintain their 2016 (pre-inflation) prices of $12 for one book; $20 for two books – any combination.

To learn more:

