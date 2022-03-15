Marzena Kosicka is helping with refugees at the Poland-Ukraine border

Soft-spoken and refined, Marzena Kosicka doesn’t seem like the sort of person who would travel 5,000 miles to a chaotic war zone on a humanitarian mission. But on Monday, March 14 she flew to the Poland-Ukraine border. I sat down to talk with her before she left.

Marzena is a native of Poland who has lived on Key Biscayne for six years, with her husband, 20-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter. She is a successful fashion photographer and filmmaker who enjoys swimming, yoga, and peaceful walks on the beach.

Marzena was contacted by a member of Miami-based Global Empowerment Mission, or GEM for short. “I got a call from India Hicks, who I worked with years ago in fashion, inviting me to go to Poland to help process and document the arrival of refugees,” Marzena explained. “I speak Polish, and the Polish and Ukrainian languages are very similar, so we understand each other.”

GEM has set up relief operations in Medyka, a town in southeast Poland located at one of the main border crossings with Ukraine. Michael Capponi, a former resident of the Key and founder of GEM, is already there, hard at work partnering with local organizations to set up support plans. GEM is providing new arrivals with aid kits, including items like sanitary supplies, clothing, food and first aid items.

The millions of Ukrainians fleeing the war have often walked through frigid conditions for hours or days, some pushing wheelchairs or strollers or carrying pets. They cross into Poland exhausted and bereft of most everything.

Marzena flew from Miami to Warsaw and then transferred to Medyka. As the crisis is ever-evolving, she confided that her plans were somewhat in flux. “I plan to stay for 10 days but may stay longer if needed. I don’t really know.”

Though she usually travels laden with heavy camera equipment, this time she traveled light, with only two cameras and her iPhone, but no sound equipment. “I’m concerned about power. I am taking adaptors and converters, but also spare battery packs just in case,” she explained.

Marzena was not entirely sure what her role would be, but with her language and documentary skills, she will certainly be of great assistance. She has been moved by news coverage of the situation in Ukraine and is eager to do what she can to help.

“I plan to take a suitcase full of teddy bears to hand out to children as they cross the border,” she said. “I want to put a smile on their faces after they have endured such a hard trip.”

It’s difficult to know what difference one person can make in a violent and unpredictable war zone. Marzena’s courage and commitment are evident. Who am I to doubt that her presence may comfort those in search of safety and hope? Sometimes a smile and a warm greeting—and a teddy bear—can work wonders.

Most of us can’t go to the border with Ukraine to help, but there are things each of us can do here at home. Greet friends and neighbors with a smile. Educate yourself about Ukraine, talk to your children about what is happening there, plant sunflowers — the national flower of Ukraine, and support aid organizations that are helping the displaced.

One organization to support is GEM. Visit their website - click here - to learn more about their work in Ukraine and to donate. I hope to receive dispatches and photographs from Marzena and will keep you posted.

This is a developing story. Tuesday update.

Marzena’s Monday flight from Miami to Poland was delayed several hours, finally departing at 11:50 p.m. She should now be in Warsaw and working on getting a short flight to the Ukrainian border.

We will continue to update the story as details and photographs become available.