Marzena Kosika tells of her work supporting Ukrainian relief efforts at the border

Key Biscayne resident Marzena Kosika recently returned from a week at the Poland-Ukraine border where she supported relief efforts by the Miami-based Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and other organizations.

Readers of this column may recall that I wrote about Marzena before she left. Thanks to the generosity of Key residents, and the coordination efforts of A Zero Waste Culture, Marzena had loaded up her suitcase with donated teddy bears and prescription eyeglasses, along with cash to purchase food and supplies. Marzena and I made an effort to keep in touch while she was away, but doing so was no simple task given limited internet access and the five-hour time difference.

Despite the jet-lag and dissonance she must have been experiencing upon her return to the Key, she readily agreed to meet with me again two days after she got back. We sat down together at the Beach Club and she filled me in on what she saw.

Here in her own words, lightly edited for clarity, is a short description of her experience.

When we arrived it was very difficult. You see humanity at its best and worst.

Each day thousands of people cross the border on foot with all their belongings in a suitcase. Many bring cats and dogs as they can’t bear to leave their pets behind. Many walk for three or four days just to reach the border.

When they arrive, they stand in line to be processed. The wait can be from four to 30 hours. It’s winter and very cold. They are exhausted. As they cross the border you can see happiness in their faces to be out of the war zone.

Many humanitarian organizations have set up tents to assist the refugees. World Central Kitchen is one. There are piles of blankets and clothes everywhere, but the refugees can’t carry much as they don’t have cars. The 50 pairs of donated eyeglasses I took were a big hit – they were gone in minutes.

From the border the new arrivals are bussed to temporary shelters – mostly converted shopping malls outfitted with rows of inflatable mattresses. The shelters are safe, but the conditions are very cramped and crowded.

It seems most of the men and many young women have stayed in Ukraine to fight. The refugees are predominantly elderly women and mothers with children.

It’s hard on everyone but I think it’s especially difficult on teenagers, who are very emotional and sensitive to their social world. This war and the traumatic circumstances they are experiencing make them even more vulnerable than usual.

During the day I was busy filming and documenting and listening to their stories. But in the evenings back at the hotel, I had to process all that information, all those emotions. Even now that I’m back – it’s not easy.

One day I sat on an inflatable mattress at a shelter, talking for a few minutes with a young mother with three children. The mother had no plans and was not sure where she would go. I gave the kids teddy bears and they smiled. They are grateful for anything.

Marzena wishes to thank the people of Key Biscayne – and, in particular, Helena Iturralde from A Zero Waste Culture – for their generous support. She has already decided to go back to document the courageous work of a group of retired military men who regularly drive across the Polish border in a GEM-supplied van. They travel deep into Ukraine to rescue endangered children and transport them to safety.

Please feel free to contact me at (786) 218-6332 or bill@islandernews.com if you have comments about this piece or suggestions for future columns.