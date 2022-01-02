Citing the recent “substantial increase in positive cases per 100,000 persons in the tri-county area,” the Archdiocese of Miami announced a “temporary reinstatement” of masks indoors at St. Agnes Academy and all Catholic schools.

The mask mandate impacts all students, teachers, and staff members over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status or a parental waiver. The policy is effective starting Monday, January 3rd.

A press release, posted on the Archdiocese’s website, said “directives in the ADOM policy related to opt-out options based either on vaccination status or parental request/consent associated with masks are suspended for the period beginning Monday, January 3, 2022, through Friday, January 21, 2022.”

The Archdiocese said school administrative officials will continue monitor cases and the mandate could be “extended, modified, or ended based on the circumstances in the community…”

For the Archdiocese’s complete Updated COVID-19 policy, click here.

Last week, Miami-Dade County public schools voted to require employees, all vendors, and visitors to wear a mask while indoors at any district school or facility. Recently passed state law prohibits public school districts from mandating students to wear masks.