Masks now optional outdoors, required indoors at MAST, K-8 Center and rest of Miami-Dade Public Schools

Saturday, Miami-Dade Public Schools announced, via Twitter, a new policy on students wearing masks for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year, which has two weeks left.

The district said it has reached an agreement with United Teachers of Dade that starting on June 1, masks will be optional for those students participating in outdoor activities.

The policy change must be approved by each school’s principal. Social distance will still be in enforced.

Masks will continue to be required indoors.

According to a report by Miami CBS Channel 4, United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats was not happy with the announcement.

“Our educators believe it would be more prudent and less disruptive to have our students continue wearing face masks on our school campuses.” Adding that children are already used to wearing masks as part of the district’s safety protocols.

“Young children, who are also not yet eligible for the vaccine and have a harder time staying socially distant, are much more prone to losing items such as a mask during times of recess, which would then present unnecessary challenges and additional stress to our teachers and staff upon them needing to reenter our buildings and classrooms,” Hernandez-Mats’ statement continued, as reported by CBS Miami.

For the District’s Twitter post, click here.

For the complete CBS Miami Channel 4 report, click here.