MAST Academy first in Florida to win ‘Golden Apple’ environment award

Cruising in a motorboat on the Indian River Lagoon, her dog beside her, Michele Drucker recalled the childhood wonder of seeing wading birds, manatees, and an abundance of fish and dolphins flipping and frolicking in the waters.

But, slowly and sadly, the beauty of those waters became murky, plagued by toxic green algae and man-made impacts.

“Those early memories and what I see happening with the (Biscayne) Bay motivate me now,” she said.

Since 2016, Drucker has led the MAST Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) Green Champions, bringing parents and students together to reduce environmental impacts around the school. In 2020, the PTSA created a permanent vice-president position to emphasize sustainability for all school activities.

Last week, MAST Academy became the first Florida school to secure Gold designation from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Florida Green Schools Program, earning the “Golden Apple” award.

“I was excited for the school,” said Drucker, who has lived in Coral Gables for 30 years.

The “Golden Apple” is part of the larger goal by the MAST PTSA Green Champions to become the first zero-waste and zero-net energy school in Florida. It’s a goal that students spontaneously voted for in 2017 during an auditorium presentation about sea-level rise.

“It’s more than winning awards; it’s about getting clean energy in schools, reducing costs, and showing students what actions they can take to protect our coastal environment,” Drucker said.

Getting parents to volunteer their assistance has been an essential component to the program.

“Teachers are spread thin, and schools only have the resources to be reactive, such as fixing a leaking pipe or broken light fixture,” Drucker explained.

“Kids want these changes, but they can’t do it alone. Students have the energy and enthusiasm to take on ambitious projects, but they don't often have the skill-set or maturity to navigate the red tape or get community funding,” she said. “Parent participation creates a powerful multiplier effect.”

The students' efforts have not gone unnoticed. MAST was named a U.S. Dept. of Education Green Ribbon School in 2019 and has earned the Florida PTA State Environmental Award every year since 2016, assisted by MAST engineering teacher Allan Miller.

“That's why we keep pursuing awards – because it brings awareness and builds momentum,” said Drucker, who indicated that what is being done at MAST has served as a model for other schools.

The Florida Green Schools program recognizes schools that reduce their environmental impacts in six key areas, including:

Energy reduction

Waste reduction

Water reduction

Air quality

Transportation

Communications

Drucker said schools in the Florida Green Schools program must recertify their designation every three years to keep their status active.

“It builds accountability and long-term success,” she said. “It (also) demonstrates the power of collective action, persistence and focus – all great life skills our children can see in action.”

These are Drucker's final months leading the MAST PTSA Green Champions program. Her older son graduated from MAST in 2020 and now attends Tulane University, where he is studying environmental science and music.

Her younger son, Max, won’t get to see the school achieve its 2017 student-driven goal, but Drucker believes MAST can still get it done with the right leadership.

Miami-Dade County Public School Board member Mari Tere Rojas, the district representative, has seen the PTSA’s commissioned plan for adding rooftop solar at MAST. Equally critical is that the new principal, Dr. Cadian Collman-Perez, is all in.

“The leadership and vision will help MAST continue to be a beacon and live up to its marine stewardship legacy,” Drucker said.

During last week's Village of Key Biscayne Education Advisory Board meeting, Council member Allison McCormick, along with others, lauded Drucker's efforts.

“She’s done such a terrific job with those kids,” McCormick said. “If anyone knows any good candidates, that is a position that needs to be filled.”

Drucker will keep her eye on what’s happening at MAST while she steps back from her role. But her husband isn't convinced she will slow down.

“We laughed the other day because he said, ‘I don’t know when you’re gonna stop; maybe when I tell you the planet is all fixed now, then you’re gonna stop.’ ”