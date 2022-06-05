MAST graduation marks culmination of game changing environmental activism by school’s Green Champions

Growing up around Biscayne Bay, Ellie Reyna had seen enough.

"One day, this guy in a boat took his trash and threw it on the beach. Then he knocks the trash can over and starts sprinkling (the trash) everywhere! You see some weird stuff in Miami. Ridiculous," she said with a sigh.

So, she decided to do something about it, elevating her personal environmental crusade into much more.

Reyna, 18, is one of seven seniors who have been part of MAST Academy's highly acclaimed Green Champions program, making a difference not only at their school but across Miami-Dade County and beyond when it comes to energy-efficiency ideas, and environmental and sustainability initiatives.

When the Duke University-bound Brickell resident walked across the stage this past Friday afternoon at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, she received some of the loudest cheers among the 262 graduates.

"I definitely will be reflecting, probably will be a little sad, but also excited (about) what the future holds," she said when speaking with Islander News days before her graduation.

It's been an amazing four years for the seniors in the Green Champions program, an extracurricular organization developed six years ago. This class was special in that students had to overcome the COVID pandemic, an obstacle that threatened their goals.

"Graduation day means everything, all the work that I've put in, and my classmates," Reyna said. "I know every class is competitive, but our class is next-level competitive. We always have the support that balances us, always pushing us to be the best versions – the best servants – that we can be, as they say.

"We accomplished so much. The quarantines made it harder, but graduating will make all of this more rewarding and fulfilling. And I'm very grateful for a physical graduation."

Joining Reyna on stage Friday were her six fellow seniors in the group: Thomas Brulay, Helene Lobree, Pedro Matos, Nicholas Hall, Matheus Paioletti and Daniela Sardinas.

Golden Apple part of larger goal

One of the top honors linked to the Green Champions' effort was the Golden Apple award earlier this year, the first of its kind for any Florida school.

The school checked enough environmental awareness boxes in the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Florida Green Schools Program, such as recycling and composting, using different energy sources, and leading the charge for alternate transportation methods, such as biking to school.

The award is part of the larger goal to become the first zero-waste and zero-net energy school in Florida. In 2019, MAST was named a U.S. Dept. of Education Green Ribbon School for its conservation efforts.

Among the other major Green Champions' accomplishments over the past four years:

* Miami-Dade Public School Board members heard a presentation from five students and followed through on their resolution -- the first of its kind in the Southeast -- to develop a 100% clean energy report by committing to renewal energy in all schools by 2030.

"Because of the leadership of the kids, the School Board voted 100% to pass it," she said.

* Brulay was nationally recognized for promoting rooftop solar panels for schools, reducing MAST's $300,000 annual electric bill, a bill going up 21% since Florida Power & Light is raising its rates.

"We're not 100% there yet, but this is an exceptional accomplishment," said Reyna, who sees the idea quickly expanding to other area schools because of the cost savings.

Earlier this spring, veteran MAST teacher and Green Champion ally, Lynn Paisley, traveled to Tallahassee to plead with lawmakers not to eliminate the only solar incentive in Florida, called net-metering. She said it is a key to helping MAST achieve its net-zero energy goal. Net-metering basically allows consumers to sell excess energy back to the utility company.

In late April, Gov. Ron DeSantis sided with MAST (and other energy-minded groups) by vetoing legislation that would have reduced the value of the energy credits over several years.

* County officials and Miami-Dade Public Schools approved the Green Champions' idea for electric buses, buying a fleet of 50, which soon will be in operation.

Last year, the BBC interviewed 8th grader Holly Thorpe for convincing the School Board to acquire electric school buses after she measured the alarming carbon dioxide emissions coming from the MAST buses. Her interview was the top streaming story for a week.

"Someone the other day said President Biden would not be talking about electric buses had it not been for Holly Thorpe ... She just has a passion. She's amazing," Reyna said.

* Introducing composting and recycling last year at the school, while getting guidance from the all-volunteer Zero Waste Culture leaders on Key Biscayne. The school set aside an area for an organic garden and the project is, well, blooming.

* There also was the introduction of the school's Food Sharing Program in early April during Food Waste Prevention Week. Some of that drive came from Thorpe's younger sister, Lilly, who saw too much food going to waste.

The idea is simple: set up a table in the cafeteria for students to donate unwanted federally required milk or fruits, for example. The surplus is collected each week and donated to needy areas, such as Liberty City.

"Stuff like this seems so easy," Reyna said, pointing out that the first 10 pounds of donated food were practically gobbled up by the next afternoon. "The momentum drives the force of that program."

Plenty of support for students

The students haven't done it alone. Paisley, Mayling Ganuza, Nicole Fernandez and Allan Miller were just some of the teachers who helped steer their efforts.

Reyna also credits parent and volunteer Michele Drucker, calling her "the reason Green Champions started. She drives us, keeps us organized and it's the real reason the organization thrives the way it does."

Miller will be taking over the lead role from Drucker, who will focus on her county assignment as a member of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools 100% Clean Energy Task Force.

The mother of three had led the MAST Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) Green Champions since 2016. Four years later, she was honored with the first VP position created to signal that sustainability should always be a central organizing principle for activities at MAST.

"Kids want these changes, but they can't do it alone," Drucker said. "These are super-high achievers. They execute and follow through on any level."

The Green Champions effort is broken into committees with topics such as waste diversion, energy efficiency, water quality, alternative transportation, air quality, and mangroves and gardens -- all of which have deepened Reyna's interests.

And, while she was taking care of her regular studies, she also was involved with other extracurricular activities, such as the Eclipse Club, the RHO Kappa Honor Society and the Women of Tomorrow before enjoying her "active" weekends.

"In my school, people know who I am because I'm everywhere," she joked.

Reyna said she and her family always would be conscientious of picking up litter on the beach, "but it wasn't until high school that I really got serious about environmental advocacy," she said. "It was so inspiring and engaging.

"Just seeing the amount of plastic everywhere ... (and) making a difference whether or not marine life would live another day."

Reyna said Earth Day -- which is like the Super Bowl to her -- encourages good practices.

"The truth is, we should all be doing that the rest of the year," she said.

Her scholarship studies at Duke will take her into visual and media studies, and innovation and entrepreneurship. She'll be looking into environment classes, as well.

For now, she's enjoyed the ride with the Green Champions, making new friends and making a difference.

"The students in our program are not there for required academics; you're only there if you want to make a difference in the environment," she said. "We live in Miami, where we have a beautiful view of the water, we've got the trail ... but all this might not be here in 100 years. So, they find a fire within them as Green Champions to express their passion, and they're great champions. They're intense. We get stuff done!

"We're always going out of our comfort zones in making MAST better, and always thinking about the next step. ... Some kids in school are, like, 'Wow, where did that come from? You did that?' It's because not everyone thinks like that. And I think it's awesome."