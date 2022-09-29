MAST, Key Biscayne K-8 Center and all Public schools to reopen Friday

On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres announced that all schools will reopen Friday, September 30, following a normal schedule.

All after-care programs, athletics and school activities will resume as well at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center and MAST Academy and all M-DCPS Schools.

Dr. Dotres said the decision was made after consulting with Miami-Dade County’s emergency officials, and the inspection for safety of all school-sites.

Miami-Dade schools had been closed since Wednesday in anticipation of any potential impact from Hurricane Ian.

To stay connected with M-DCPS, it is imperative that parents keep their contact information updated at their child’s school. Families can also sign up to receive emergency text messages by texting “Y” to 67587.