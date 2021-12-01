No one likes getting bitten by mosquitoes, but what are the costs to human health,and the environment from the current measures to control this nuisance?

Holly Thorpe is a 9th grader at MAST who persuaded Miami-Dade County to replace its diesel-powered school buses with pollution-free electric ones. For that initiative, she was given the Paul Harris award by the Key Biscayne Rotary Club.

At that event she met Simon Strong, who is leading a petition to stop the use of toxic pesticides. She also was introduced to South Miami’s former Mayor, Dr. Philip Stoddard, and learned of the effort to stop spraying residents with broad-spectrum pesticides in the war with mosquitos.

Stoddard invited Thorpe to attend his presentation about the science behind mosquitos, their life cycle, how ineffective and dangerous the chemicals being used now are, and alternative options. Published studies show the chemicals being used in sprays are toxic to humans, harmful to the environment, and are ineffective in controlling mosquitos or the diseases they carry.

“The synthetic chemical pesticides sprayed by the county -- malathion, chlorpyrifos, deltamethrin -- are all neurotoxins, especially to children because their brains are still developing, and they are more sensitive,” said Stoddard, who is a professor of Biological Sciences at Florida International University.

“For us, it is a matter of society getting its priorities right,” said Thorpe. “Do we want a society that is science-based, public health oriented, occupational safety focused, children-concerned, ecologically protective, or one that allows the use of toxic pesticides that are unnecessary to achieve environmental management and quality of life?

“Do we want to continue to poison our planet and at the same time poison ourselves?” she added.

Every couple of weeks during summer, trucks from Miami-Dade’s Mosquito Control Division travel area streets and spray adulticides (pesticides) in the middle of the night

People ingest the pesticides by bringing it in on their shoes, on their hands from car door handles, mailboxes, from swimming pools, and from pets due to their contact with the ground.

“They warn us to keep 100 feet away, but our gardens start a few feet from the street. Each time we are sprayed with adulticides our dragonflies vanish and the birds around seem to back off, their berries and caterpillars poisoned,” said Simon Strong, a Miami Beach resident and founder of the Oliver Forever Strong foundation, focused on pediatric cancer prevention, which is up 45% since 1975.

The county argues that the dosage levels are nominal for both humans and wildlife. Strong, however, noted that insecticides are tested on rodents, not humans, who live longer, which allows mutations to manifest as cancers. “Lab rodents are not tested for cognitive damage or autism following pesticide exposure,” he said.

Stoddard says blood tests have shown that Miami-Dade residents show measurable levels of pyrethroid insecticides. He also noted that the mosquito adulticides do not work to control mosquito-borne illnesses.

“Mosquitos may carry nasty diseases -- malaria, dengue, West Nile Virus and Zika -- but not only are these rare in Miami, (there is) growing evidence these chemical pesticides are actually making the problem worse,” said Stoddard.

Following adulticide application, mosquito populations recover in a few days, and they expand faster than before spraying because natural predators such as spiders and dragonflies are rendered incapable of hunting after insecticide exposure.

“We place our trust in our officials and agencies to prioritize the safety of our children, our pets and our environment” said Melissa Beattie, president of the Venetian Homeowners Association and Miami Beach Commision 3 candidate. “These findings are troubling. With precedents from South Florida and New York, an alternative, safer path is available. Our county should strongly consider taking the necessary steps in following suit.”

Thorpe said she would love to see Key Biscayne “as a leader in environment, climate, and earth action by banning the toxic chemicals used for mosquito control by the county and by private companies.”

They have 332 signatures on the petition and hope for more. The next step will be to take the petition to County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and ask her to switch mosquito control from toxic chemicals to biodegradable healthy options like South Miami uses.

If you wish to join this movement to protect the health of humans and the environment, click here to sign the petition.