MAST student selected as candidate for US Presidential Scholar award

Matias Alvarez Demalde, who encompasses the essence of academic excellence at MAST Academy, has been selected as a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Demalde is one of 5,000 candidates selected nationwide from a pool of almost 3.6 million students to potentially receive one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was an Executive Order established by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 to honor some of the nation’s most exceptional graduating high school seniors. They are recognized for accomplishments in academics, leadership, visual/creative arts and technological aptitude. Each academic year, up to 161 students are named Presidential Scholars, earning one of the most prestigious titles for a high schooler.

Demalde admitted he didn’t know much about the program before applying, but he is honored to be selected.

“I was surprised and excited to tell my parents about it,” he said. “I was also congratulated by my principal at school, so I was obviously very honored.”

Demalde noted how MAST Academy helped shape his work ethic through rigorous classes and excellent teachers. He said the school helped him prepare not only for college, but for life.

“I think this encourages me to keep working hard and to keep doing what I have been doing all these years. It confirms that I’m doing things correctly,” Demalde said.

In March, a committee of educators convened by the Commission on Presidential Scholars selects 500 or so semifinalists for the award. Up to 20 students are chosen from every state. Presidential scholars do not receive any financial award, just the honor of receiving a prestigious title..

The program states that each presidential scholar “represents excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people.” In addition, the US President honors promising young students. They are awarded the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion in June.

Demalde said he “values gaining new knowledge, collaborating with others and having the capability to participate and partake in engaging and impactful discussions.”

He is confident that the pillars of education and leadership that brought him to this point will continue to manifest throughout his college career and later life.