Siblings Camila and Federico Acquarone believe that everyone has a superpower. It is what led these two key Biscayne residents to create their passion project: a community service app that celebrates such superpowers.

The sibling duo was born in Uruguay but raised mostly in Key Biscayne. And they share more than just a last name. In fact, they both have great affinity for leadership; they are their grade’s class presidents. It was this position that first led them to develop the idea for the app.

Camila says, “My classmates would reach out to me all of the time asking if I knew of any organizations looking for volunteers or community service opportunities. And often I was not able to help them find causes they were truly passionate about. I just did not have them all at hand.”

Camila and Federico took note of the gap between volunteers and organizations and knew they wanted to fix it. From this was born the We Teer App, designed specifically to connect those seeking to volunteer with organizations in need of volunteers. It was a solution they knew would be attractive to users.

“Our goal with this app is to facilitate volunteering so you don't even have to go off your phone to find it. We wanted an easy process where you log in and see opportunities for causes you are passionate about, and sign up. There are a lot of opportunities; it's just about people being able to find them.”

In summer of 2021, the two entrepreneurs started the work of making their dream a reality. They found developers from Argentina who did the coding for the app. The siblings designed what the app would look like for the users. For months, they went back and forth between their vision and what the developers coded – until, finally, they came up with a product ready to hit the app store.

This is how the app works:

Step 1: Sign up and choose your superpowers (ex. Patience, heavy lifting, driving, speaking Spanish)

Step 2: Pick causes you are passionate about (ex. The elderly, education, homelessness, animals, disaster relief)

Step 3: Go to the home page and see both upcoming events and events recommended for you.

Step 4: Press on an event you want to volunteer at look at the date, time, event description and are able to apply/ register for it

Step 5: The calendar button helps you keep track of volunteer events you are registered for.

There are many organizations already signed up and using the app to get volunteers. For example, the Farmers Market KB compost initiative, “A Zero Waste Culture,” which looks for volunteers every Saturday. Both siblings are actively searching for more organizations.

“One of our biggest inspirations for creating the app and making our idea a reality was our mother, who from very early on taught us how important it was to help others and the power it could have on our lives,” said Federico, adding that their mother, Karina, was one of the first to sign up for the app and has already volunteered many hours.

So far the users have given nothing but positive feedback, saying it was both easy to use and convenient. In the future they hope to be able to expand the app.

“We don’t just want this app to be for (just) high schoolers,” the siblings said. “If you love cleaning the beach with your friends, or have always wanted to help the homeless, and never knew how, this app is also for you.”

To find the app, people can go to the sibling’s project Instagram page (we.teer) and download it.