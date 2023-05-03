MAST students face intense schedule of testing this week

Here is the schedule of AP and standardized testing on tap for MAST students in coming days:

Thursday, May 4:

Testing: The AICE Chemistry Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AICE Media Studies Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AP Human Geography Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AP Macroeconomics Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AP Statistics Exam will take place at 12 p.m.

Testing: The AICE History Exam will take place at 12 p.m.

Friday, May 5:

Testing: The AP European History Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AP U.S. History Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AICE Mathematics Exam will take place at 12 p.m.

Testing: Ap Art History Exam will take place at 12 p.m.

Testing: The Ap Microeconomics exam will take place at 12 p.m.

Monday, May 8:

Testing: The AP Calculus AB Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AP Calculus BC Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AP Computer Science Principles Exam will take place at 12 p.m.

Testing: The AP Italian Literature and Culture Exam will take place at 12 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9:

Testing: The AP English Language Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: There will be FAST PM3 Math Testing for grades 6 and 7.

Testing: There will be NGSSS Science Testing for grade 8.

Testing: The AP Physics C Mechanics Exam will take place at 12 p.m.

Meeting: There will be an EESAC Meeting at 3:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10:

Testing: The AICE Biology Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AP Spanish and Language Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AICE History Exam will take place at 12 p.m.

Testing: The AICE Mathematics Exam will take place at 12 p.m.

Testing: The AP Biology Exam will take place at 12 p.m.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.

