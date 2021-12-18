Appalled.

On December 1, I hopped on the bus at the Rickenbacker Marina for what I thought would be an uneventful relaxing ride to the Key. It was 3:30 p.m. and the first stop was in front of the MAST Academy. There were probably 50-60 children waiting to get on. The bus driver, who had obviously seen this movie before, stopped the bus with the door closed for a few minutes in an attempt to bring the crowd to order. He then told them in a loud voice that if there was any shenanigans they would be walking home.

Unfortunately, the warning did not phase them at all. The door opened and in poured this unruly crowd of beautiful cherub-faced KB kids – all unmasked, pushing, shoving, elbowing and shouting profanities incessantly for the entire 30 minute ride.

It was extremely uncomfortable and even frightening for the half dozen adults who were on the bus. The level of the language that was being shouted was from another planet.

A plea to parents and MAST Academy teacher: Insist that minimum levels of civil conduct are everyone’s responsibility and that super crowded buses are not places to be unmasked. To the bus driver heroes, please enforce the maximum capacity and mask rules, and let them walk home if that is what it takes. If unchecked these kids will get themselves into real trouble and nobody wants that.

R. Duncan Littlejohn