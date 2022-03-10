MAST students stage walk-out protest against “Don't Say Gay” bill

A few hundred MAST Academy students on Thursday organized a walk-out in protest of the “Don't Say Gay” bill passed earlier this week by the Florida Legislation.

Students said they felt the bill infringed on their rights and could not merely sit around with arms crossed, so they organized the walk-out. No teachers or administrators were involved with the event, which was entirely student-led.

Word of the event spread quickly through the school and by 1:30 p.m. the school’ field was bustling with students who came to protest and also show their support of the LGBTQ+ community. Several students spoke to the crowd, sharing their experiences and opinions on the topic; most were content to listen, many holding posters with supportive messages.

“I believe that the student-organized walkout against the ‘Don’t Say Gay’” bill at MAST left an impact on every single Mako,” said Sebastian Curiel, a student. “The words shared by my peers were not only beautiful but also powerful. It did an amazing job at showing what the students at our school truly stand for and believe in.”

Added Christina Cafferky: “Everyone coming together in support for the LGBTQ+ community was beautiful to see. It was amazing to hear people share their stories in this walkout. It was a safe space for people that no longer feel like school can be that for them.”

Student Bianca Silva said she was grateful to have had the opportunity to witness the students’ solidarity – and passion. “It is good to know that there are strong and courageous students around me who are fighting for the things that matter and helping others in the process.”

President of the Student Government, Jonathan Mendez, said MAST has always strived to be champions of inclusivity and acceptance, “and events like these demonstrate that. I am personally so proud of everyone who spoke up, and everyone that came to show their support.”

Another student, Victoria Zang, noted that both high school and middle school students were involved in the walkout, listening to heart-wrenching personal tales.

“It was heartbreaking to hear some kids stories of how they're not accepted at home, and that school is their only place of safety. MAST Academy is an amazing school for allowing us to peacefully protest.”