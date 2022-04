This coming Wednesday, April 25, the MAST boy tennis team will play Bay High School, from the Panama City area, in the first round of the Florida state championship match in Orlando.

Bay HS enters the tournament with a 7-1 record.

If they win their first match, MAST will face the winner of the Bolles High School (Jacksonville) versus Pine Crest (Broward).

We wish the Makos great luck!