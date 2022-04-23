Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava recalls vividly celebrating the first-ever Earth Day in 1970.

She was in high school and recruited students to join the efforts to protect the environment and raise awareness of the impact of pollution on the environment and people.

"Today marks 52 years of celebrating Earth Day," Cava said at a press conference to kick off Earth Day before volunteers and government officials from around Miami-Dade County at Crandon Park on a windy day. "In 1970, I was in high school and I organized Earth Day at my school. "At that time it was detergent in the water affecting our ecosystems, and we learned so much about basic ways to protect our planet. But we're certainly not done. There's so much to be done globally, nationally and locally."

Efforts to protect the county's most precious and visitation park drew over 90 volunteers on April 22, for the beach clean-up and dune planting project along the coast line and sand dunes at the North Beach Point of Crandon Park, 6767 Crandon Boulevard.

A mock sea turtle nest was on display to remind people that it's sea turtle nesting season.

The county said volunteers collected about 500 pounds of debris along the beach and park.

They also took part in conservation action and environmental education activities with Cava, Miami-Dade County Commission Raquel Regalado and Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation Director Maria Nardi.

The County chose Crandon Park for the kick-off celebration and clean-up effort because it's a crown jewel with a rich history and the most used parks out of 283 outdoor recreation facilities in Miami-Dade.

"Earth Day is a day to not only celebrate our love and appreciation of the natural world and the environment, but to be a positive change for the conservation and preservation of our precious outdoor spaces, like our public parks and beaches," said Nardi. "Every day is Earth Day at Miami-Dade Parks."

Nardi said the park's amenities, especially the beach, attracts people from all over the county as well as around the world.

"Crandon Park is a place where folks tell stories like I live in Hialeah and I go to Crandon Park," she said. "It is a place for the community to enjoy themselves."

Cava said celebrating Earth Day at Crandon Park is near and dear to her.

She said she celebrated her wedding with a party in the park. "I had my wedding party here so Crandon Park has a special place in my heart," she said. "We are celebrating a beautiful place in Miami-Dade and we are the stewardess to care for the park."

Regalado, whose district includes Key Biscayne, also cherishes memories of the Mangrove Park.

Regalado recalls the old zoo was located at Crandon Park many years ago when she was a little girl and people threw parties in the park, pictures of bliss. "Growing up, we had birthday parties with families and friends," she said. "People came from all over the county to celebrate many things."

Regalado said the park is an example of a perfect location not because it's in District 7, which is the best district," she quipped. "But because it's a wonderful example of efforts to balance nature and human desire. It has a rich history."

As Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22, a wide range of events are coordinated globally by EarthDay.org including one billion people in more than 193 countries.

The event gives Miami-Dade residents the opportunity to show love and appreciation for the precious environment and ecosystems as part of Earth Month activities and events all month long.

In Miami-Dade County, volunteers, including event sponsors like Santander Bank in Brickell and Assurant Health, rallied around this year's Earth Day theme, Invest in Our Planet, grabbing gloves, reach grabbers and bags used to place items that harms the environment and sea animals.

Eric Braun was using a device to search for micro plastics deep in the sand that is often overlooked by volunteers during clean-up projects.

He said the plastics can harm sea animals if they eat them.

"They are very dangerous," he said. "People don't see them because they are buried in the sand."

Nathalie Santamaria, another volunteer, was also seeking to rid substances that are harmful to sea animals.

"I'm looking for anything that doesn't belong on the beach," she said. "Some plastic items are really, really small and getting rid of them makes a big difference."

Andreas Posada, who's participating in his first Earth Day clean-up project, said the event at Crandon Park made a good first impression on him.

"This has been an amazing event and well organized," he said.