Mayor Cava to kick-off Earth Day with Crandon Park Beach Cleanup

Earth Day is a day when we take time to appreciate our natural environment. And to help be a positive change for the conservation and preservation of our precious outdoor spaces, like our beaches, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will be in Crandon Park this Friday, April 22 to launch a beach cleanup and coastal dune planting effort

The event will be on the North Beach entrance - 6767 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne – and start at 10 a.m.

Mayor Cava will be joined by District 7 Commissioner Raquel A. Regalado, and Miami-Dade County Parks Director Maria I. Nardi. There will be a press conference, followed by conservation action and environmental education activities.

Community volunteers should arrive by 9:45 a.m. for check-in at the walkway outside Paradise Cove Pavilion. Beach cleanup and dune planting activities begin at 10:30 a.m. and will take place along the coastline and sand dunes. At 11:45 p.m., beach cleanup volunteers will meet back at Paradise Cove Pavilion to sort the marine debris collected. The event will conclude at 1 p.m.

A mock sea turtle nest will be on display, as a reminder that we are in sea turtle nesting.