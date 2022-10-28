Mayor Davey admonishes those calling for business boycott over Charter Amendment disagreement

Mayor Mike Davey, whose term ends after the November 8 election, released a video Friday in which he acknowledged a call for boycotting businesses that oppose Charter Amendments on the ballot.

“We can agree, or we can disagree, but we are still neighbors, we are still friends,” Davey told residents in the video.

Davey’s message was in reaction to calls by some residents ``in chats and texts' ' to boycott certain businesses in Harbor Plaza because of a banner placed on the property by the shopping center’s owner stating opposition to all the proposed Charter Amendments.

Noting in the video that the businesses did not place the sign, Davey asked residents to “tone it down” regarding boycotting businesses.

The Charter Amendments are “policy issues,” with pros and cons, Davey said, and he encouraged residents to get informed about the amendments, then “make your decision and vote.”

Disagreements over policy issues are ok, he said. “That’s America, that’s democracy."

We are all going to be fine after the election is over.”