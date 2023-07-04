Mayor’s message: Stay safe during South Florida’s ‘Best Lil’ Hometown Celebration’

This July 4th, I want to express my warmest wishes to each member of our community. Celebrating America’s birthday is one of Key Biscayne’s greatest traditions, as it gives us an opportunity to reflect on all that unites us.

Of course, the highlights of Independence Day are our Village’s parade and fireworks display.

Known as “The Best Lil’ Hometown Parade in South Florida,” the Key Biscayne July 4th Parade is now in its 64th year. It’s an amazing sight! What is even more spectacular is that local volunteers completely organize the parade. Let's all join together to thank them for their tireless dedication to keeping the tradition alive.

The parade starts promptly at 11 a.m. with a flyover courtesy of the Air Force 482nd Fighter Wing from Homestead Air Reserve Base. I still get goosebumps when I hear the Makos and spot them flying over the Village Green on the parade route. Don’t be late or you'll miss it!

In the evening, our annual sunset fireworks display can be seen along the entire stretch of our beach. Listen to 88.9 FM or wdna.org to hear the synchronized simulcast that makes the display truly special. To keep everyone safe, please refrain from lighting your own fireworks on the beach.

No Fourth of July on Key Biscayne is complete without our hometown celebration. While the excitement of the parade, picnic, and fireworks fill the air, I urge you all to be safe and stay hydrated! I look forward to seeing you all! Enjoy!