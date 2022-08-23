Mayoral Candidate Forum creates dialog between present and future leaders

As Key Biscayners head to the poll today - Key Biscayne Community Center is open to vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Tuesday August 23rd - we revisit the recent Mayoral Forum hosted by GoVoteMiami, when the three mayoral candidates participated in a civic engagement event, providing voters plenty of fuel for thought.

The forum GoVoteMiami Community Forum, partly sponsored by the Islander News, and hosted by the non-profit's founder, Christina Bracken and fellow Key Biscayne resident Jackie Kellogg was held this past Aug. 11.

Candidates Fausto Gomez, Katie Petros, and Joe Rasco weighed in on topics that included ways to keep our water clean; environmental, sustainability issues and how to get youth involved; potential alternative ways to police the community; and how the Village could make better use of all the technology available. Their main takeaways

Gomez commented, “A heartfelt thank you to Christina Bracken and Jackie Kellog for organizing the most enjoyable and informative Mayoral forum we have had. Responding to questions was secondary to what we all learned from the students. Their subject mastery was impressive.”

Questions from students

Students, past and present, from MAST Academy (Enzo Fouquet and Jonathan Mendez) were among those asking the questions, as well as Martha Schoolman, a professor at Florida International University, and Audrey Siu, Environmental Policy Specialist with Miami Waterkeeper, another non-profit out of Coral Gables.

Bracken said getting students involved is vital as they become new voters.

"We see in them our future leaders, the next generation of public officials and the policy makers of tomorrow," she said. "We believe that the way we lead today, what we teach through our actions, shapes them and through them -- all of our futures."

Afterward, Bracken asked each of the candidates to succinctly summarize the event. Included in their answers:

"The event stood out because it allowed us to talk about issues related to the future and also interact with high school students that are preparing to be future leaders on these important topics," Petros said. "Where we see barriers, they see opportunities. It is nice to step in their shoes."

"Student involvement made all the difference," said Gomez, who thought this was the most enjoyable forum, so far, calling it a "conversation" rather than a debate. "I believe the community would benefit if we do it again. I particularly enjoyed the questions relating to solar panels, electric vehicles and plastic bags. Along with wastewater, those are topics that I worked on during my career."

Added Rasco: "The GoVoteMiami Community Forum was an excellent opportunity to listen to concerns about the fragility of our island and gather insight from teens and community members. It is very exciting to see our youth advancing their environmental initiatives to local government leaders."

