As far as the magnitude of memorable, historical political debates go, it wasn’t quite Kennedy-Nixon or even Hillary-Donald.

But last Thursday evening’s Key Biscayne Mayoral Debate, in front of a full house in the Village Chambers, brought out the best -- and maybe not the best, depending on one's point of view -- from candidates Fausto Gomez, Katie Petros and Joe Rasco, each vying to fill Mike Davey’s term-filled seat.

The televised event, co-hosted by the Islander News and the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, included eight questions tossed out by moderator Steven Moll, Vice Provost Emeritus, FIU Biscayne Bay Campus and Associate Professor, Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

Some were softballs (all three favored doing more while saving taxpayer dollars, and all believed infrastructure projects to combat the elements were vital). Others resulted in beanballs, when Gomez and Rasco brought up skeletons from previous governmental roles, one bringing up an ethics violation and the other questioning the other’s allegiance to the village.

Petros, who stared straight into the audience while that exchange was going on, put an end to it. "We need to get back to the issues at-large," she said. “I think our community is better than this.

"... we started this debate with the Rabbi (Caroline) telling us about civility," she continued. "It needs to go between the residents and the people who sit up here and expanded to the county. Let’s come together to solve (issues)," pointing to respect as being the key.

Both Gomez and Rasco later apologized for the direction their comments took in the heat of a political clash, one in which both say they have been targeted by "dark" political hate mail from unknown sources.

"Frankly, Joe, I feel for you," Gomez said.

"I appreciate Fausto's gesture," Rasco said. "My family doesn't appreciate two negative mailers thrown at us," saying what he helped start 30 years ago as a founding member of the Village continues today.

"All three of us want the best for Key Biscayne," Gomez said. "We are neighbors. ... After the election, we’ll still be friends. Joe and I have spirited disagreements ... It's the essence of democracy, but respect is the key to everything."

All three candidates have had governmental leadership positions and all three have lived, or have owned property, on Key Biscayne for more than 20 years.

Separating the contenders in the Aug. 23 primary will be a tough task for residents who listened to their answers Thursday night.

Among the highlights of the 90-minute-plus debate:

Regarding a proposed tax increase:

"I think 13% is excessive," said Gomez, who spent 38 years working in Tallahassee, where he represented the best interests for Key Biscayne, noting he helped direct $15 million in benefits to the Village. "I was the only one who stood up in front of Council and said, 'We need to do better.' He also pointed out that it's already been a tough year with inflation costs and more taxes would not be the answer.

Rasco, a former two-term Village mayor, said the $38 million budget is "a process," having gone through workshops and still with two public hearings remaining. "Sixty percent of the budget (items) is fixed. I would urge to lower it," he said, perhaps shifting the Community Center's $1 million costs to next year. "I see us going lower than 3.199 (the rollback rate) that we have."

Petros, who served on Village Council from 2016-2020, said because property values are higher, the Village should be able to "keep the tax rate at least what it was ... The Village Manager said himself (the proposed budget is) soup to nuts, that we can take a closer look ... Let's not redesign the Beach Park right now; I would not (work on) the Community Center ... St. Agnes is building a new gym and we’ll be able to use that. Let’s not waste the money that we can."

Regarding the Rickenbacker Causeway:

Petros said she is not in favor of privatization, especially with the federal infrastructure bill being passed late last year. "It's better served as a public entity," she said, noting that working with the county and city on a plan that will fund us would be better served; perhaps pay lobbyists to get federal funding; and investigate to see what stake Florida has with the state park at the end of the causeway. "Bear Cut (bridge) is the weakest link" and, obviously, is the priority.

She said the bicycle safety issue must be addressed, because even though there are bike lanes, peloton riders obviously can't fit there. She liked the idea of having uniform speed limits throughout the causeway, adding more organized "group" rides in the early mornings, and reducing the amount of enforcement that recently has been taking place.

"I've been a victim of a hit-and-run on the causeway," she said.

Gomez said there's been a lack of enforcement of state laws to ride in the bicycle lanes. He also said Miami-Dade County doesn’t want, or does not know how to manage this causeway.

"Having a seat at the table, Katie, is not enough ... I'm proposing that the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority take over the causeway," and having the mayors of Key Biscayne and the City of Miami on the board, he said, noting that MDX would be in charge of the toll revenue (something they are familiar with) to replace Bear Cut and provide the separated bike lanes.

"We would not only have a seat at the table, but we would own it," he said. "I’ve spoken to them, they’re willing to do it," he added, scoffing at the word "convoluted," a term Petros used to describe that idea.

Rasco agreed that the importance of chasing infrastructure dollars at the federal level is crucial, "which is what I know how to do," he said, pointing out his recent 17-year experience working in the county's Intergovernmental Affairs sector. "We can't just do Bear Cut and ignore one side or the other ...It is a threat; if a Category 2 hurricane or greater were to hit,we’d be in an immense amount of trouble."

The estimated $90 million cost for that project would be better served by the National Environmental Policy Act, which "forces all stakeholders to come to the table." He also said "it's critical we attack" solutions on how to separate the bicycles and vehicles on the causeway.

"The money is not there now, who are we kidding?" he said, directing his comments to Gomez.

Rasco also said MDX is embroiled in its own legal problems. "Now is not the proper time. Fausto was forever their lobbyist. Maybe he should have brought solutions before," he added, saying he's confident with having Commissioner Raquel Regalado "there working with us."

Regarding stormwater and utilities projects:

Petros said, "We should stay a little narrower (with our approach). When we get too broad, we don’t get it done," she said, favoring a concept that looks to other agencies that might be "willing to cost-share with us" on the main projects, "then approach other things."

Gomez said: "I voted for the $100 million bonding issue because I knew we had projects that weren’t ready to go ... My concern from the administration is the $5 million (to be spent) on consultants. We passed $100 million for projects, not for consultants."

Regarding quality of schools and leadership:

"We need to return to what we once had -- nothing short of an A-plus (K-8 Center) school and MAST," Rasco said. "I’ve got a secret weapon, her name is (wife and longtime educator) Dr. Anna Rasco, who was once the principal at the K-8 Center. He said maintaining a school with traditional blue-ribbon status is an "important aspect in preserving property values. ... I'm going to help us lead the way."

Gomez said the school is "the heart of the community," and he would arrange bi-annual meetings with the superintendent and bring that individual to Village Hall in a public setting.

Petros wanted not only to bring Coral Gables High into the Village's focus for school excellence, since so many from the island attend -- "we need to support all three (schools)" -- but she's also hoping for a public "reset" with the new K-8 principal and can "welcome her with open arms."

Closing statements

In closing, all three candidates gave valid points on why each would like to be Key Biscayne's next mayor.

"This is the best example of democracy at work," Rasco said, thanking the audience for "taking a true interest in local government." He said his "four decades of service to this community" shows he has the "best understanding" of what a mayor's role is, and "is the only one to have done it, and done it well. I'm a good steward of money (pointing out his efforts to bring in the Village's own fire-rescue unit "saved $100 million in taxes." And that "none of it was easy. There was a lot of opposition to what we accomplished."

Said Gomez: "You heard each of us state (our reasons and our desired solutions). You heard my approach. It is different, it is seasoned, with precise answers. I have spent my career (supporting the Village and working at the highest state level). Key Biscayne is at a watershed moment. It's no longer the small community (the founders) envisioned. Now, it's one with external threats. It's time to turn the page on policies of the past ... you and I working together can (make it happen)."

Petros thanked the families of the candidates because "it is a hard road," she said. "This job is a natural progression for me; my time on Council has prepared me well. Tonight, I sense a growing divide. Yes, there are issues for condo owners and homeowners," she said, putting her focus on infrastructure issues, "and maintenance on all things we have."

As far as Rickenbacker? "There are new faces over there and they are listening to us. ... I respect the past and we need to move forward with the person who will speak for you. It's an important choice. You've observed my demeanor on Council (and) here tonight. Nice doesn’t mean weak ... I have the time and energy to find solutions."

To watch a replay of the 2022 Mayoral Debate, click here.

Editor's note: The Aug. 23 primary will whittle the mayoral candidate pool from three to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Also, three vacancies for Village Council will be filled in the general election. The qualifying period begins at noon Aug. 15 and ends at noon Aug. 25. If you are interested in becoming a candidate, please schedule an appointment with the Village Clerk by calling 305-365-5506 or emailing: jkoch@keybiscayne.fl.gov.