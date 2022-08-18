Mayoral candidates sticking to their core message while taking primary campaigns down the home stretch

Blazing heat and a blitz of debates, forums and meet-and-greets have been all part of a short summer campaign for three Key Biscayne residents displaying their passion, knowledge and foresight in hopes of becoming the Village's next mayor.

Fausto Gomez, Katie Petros, and Joe Rasco and have laid out their platforms, literally paid their dues, and welcomed the island's voting population, and their young ones, with open arms.

Standing for hours at a time on the corner of Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive greeting passersby, answering an endless stream of emails and phone calls, and still staying actively involved in the city's current issues all have been part of their dedication to run for a political seat that does not pay a penny, but represents the best interests of the community.

Two of the top vote-getters will square off in the November general election.

With early voting in full swing now until Sunday, Aug. 21 as the Aug. 23 primary election approaches, Islander News reached out to the three Key Biscayne mayoral candidates to get a read on how they plan to take the primary campaign home.

What will your strategy or tactics be during the last five days of your campaign?

KATIE PETROS:

My strategy is simple and straightforward. It revolves around three main concepts: get my message and campaign priorities across to as many residents as possible, encourage people to vote in their primary election, and take time to appreciate the unwavering support I have received from my family, old friends, and new ones that have banded together to make this campaign a success.

My focus has not changed since June and it won’t change in the last five days. I am running for all residents of Key Biscayne and do not subscribe to the belief that we are being threatened by bad forces or bad people. We may disagree on how issues should be resolved but if we study the options, and respect each other’s opinions, we will reach a solution that is understood by everyone. We can and will produce excellent results through cooperation, consideration, and mutual respect.

I hope all Key Biscayne voters take the time to get objective information about the three of us running for mayor. We had two lengthy debates during this primary cycle. You can easily find these debates on YouTube and read the articles in our local papers discussing them. I'll continue to encourage everyone I meet to watch them because it is your opportunity to see the candidates under pressure and face to face.

Lastly, I want to make sure I say a big thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me over the last two months. It started with my husband, who gave me strong encouragement to run, then the enthusiastic support of my children and friends on and off the Key. Add to them the residents that I knew well enough to say a friendly “hello,” and then finally those whom I had never met before. Each one of you has touched me in a different way and I am grateful for every word of encouragement and hour of time you gave me.

The energy I have received from each of you has been needed and appreciated more than you may ever know. Our community really is special, and running for office only highlights that fact.

Look for me on August 23rd at the polls and go vote!

JOE RASCO:

These past two months of campaigning on the island have reinforced how deeply people care about our community and how, despite some of our differences, we are united in wanting to maintain and enhance our quality of life. I am grateful to all the residents who have opened their doors and shared their concerns and ideas with me.

This ability to interact openly is a hallmark of the democratic process in our wonderful country.

Key Biscayne needs a trusted leader with relevant experience who can fight for what we need. My 30 years of leadership experience in local government will provide just that. The positive relationships I cultivated through the years with local, state and federal officials will enable me to represent you effectively.

During the last days leading up to Election Day, I will continue to do what I have been doing.

I will listen attentively to you, who I commit to serve again as Mayor. I will remain accessible to the community. If we haven’t had the chance to meet yet, please feel free to reach out to me at any time at (305)-496-9357.

Lastly, I encourage everyone to exercise their right and privilege to vote. It would be an honor to serve you as mayor once again.

FAUSTO GOMEZ:

I am a first-time candidate for political office and bring a fresh but mature perspective and concrete solutions to the challenges facing Key Biscayne.

Every day we hear of new tests to our way of life; the privatization of the Rickenbacker Causeway, the homeless encampment on Virginia Key, and the Village Manager proposing the second highest property tax increase in Miami-Dade County are just some of the most recent items. What else is next?

It is time to turn the page on the politicians and policies of the past that have led us to the situation we now face. We can’t afford mayoral candidates that say they were “blindsided” by these challenges or those whose solution to everything is just more study and talk. We need a change. I am the change.

During the last week of the campaign, I will continue what I have been doing. Personally, meeting residents, knocking on doors, making telephone calls, standing on street corners, and speaking at neighborhood gatherings have all served me well.

I do not have a campaign manager and I’m proud to say that along with my family we have a wonderful and dedicated group of neighbors who share a vision for our community. One of my daughters handles social media, a granddaughter posts my videos, my wife takes care of the calendar and events, and our wonderful friends do everything from joining me at events, stand with me to greet the community on street corners, host gatherings, and help me draft information pieces and community letters.

It is truly a grassroots effort.

My campaign and community vision is based on the fact that we are one community. There is no "us" and "them." We must confront the external threats facing us while at the same time addressing our sustainability and other needs effectively and within budget parameters. We must take care of our existing infrastructure and allow everyone on this Island to have a voice and be respected. And we will conduct a government that is fully transparent and ethical.

In closing, let me say two things.

I am privileged that the men and women of the Key Biscayne Fire and Rescue service have endorsed my campaign. They are the people we trust in difficult situations and when our lives are on the line, and I am honored by their confidence. They know I have the best interest of Key Biscayne at heart and are thankful that I fought for Key Biscayne to maintain its own fire and rescue department when Miami-Dade County attempted to take it away from us.

Finally, I want to say that I am financing my own campaign. I have not taken a dime from anyone. My only priorities are my neighbors and our community. I know this is frightening to some, but I am proudly unbought and unbossed.