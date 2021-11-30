In a text to parents of MAST students on Monday, school Principal Cadian Collman-Perez reported receiving anonymous threats at the institution. Miami-Dade Police are investigating, in cooperation with the US Department of Homeland Security and the County Schools’ police.

Collman-Perez’s message to parents said the incident occurred on Monday, but the details about the threat were not released.

“Rest assured the safety and security of our students and staff remains of utmost importance,” the principal wrote. “We kindly ask that you (parents) speak to your children about the importance of respect and restraint.”

Islander News on Tuesday asked the Miami-Dade Police for details about the incident, but a spokesperson said none were available because of the investigation.

Alvaro Cavaleta, department public information officer, said they were coordinating their work with Homeland Security and the Miami-Dade County School Police.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.