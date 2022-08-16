Meet Julissa Piña as she starts her first school year as K-8 Center’s new principal

With classes starting at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center on Wednesday, August 17, anticipation fills the air, especially for new Principal Julissa Piña, as she steps into the leadership role at a K-8 school for her first school year.

Mrs. Piña brings plenty of experience as a principal, most recently a three-year stint at Rockway Elementary in the Westchester area of Miami, and before that, six years as the Coconut Grove Elementary principal.

Adding grades 6-8 won't be a problem, she said, since the estimated 950 enrollment numbers at K-8 have been consistent with her previous 28 years in the school district, handling roles that spanned everything from teacher's assistant to secretary to reading coach.

Piña takes over the top role in an administration that last school year was often questioned by concerned parents. She's not worried.

"I'm not in the hot seat; I'm in the best seat," she said, confidently. "I'm here 100% for the children and to benefit the community. In this position, you can make such an impact (on the children's lives), and when you work with your stakeholders ... the sky's the limit."

The "super proud" mother of two and grandmother of two (her younger son is in architectural school in California, and her daughter is a nurse practitioner at the University of Miami) has been married 31 years and lives in the South Miami area, near where she once graduated from South Miami Senior High. "Home of the Cobras," she said, proudly.

Now, she's thrilled to be part of the K-8 Center's 70th anniversary. "We're looking forward to many wonderful things," she said.

Piña replaces Michelle Coto, who was reassigned by the school district to Shenandoah Middle School, a 1,300- student magnet school in Miami, closer to her home. She leaves behind an "A"-rated school, designated by the Florida Department of Education – a grade Piña wants, of course, to maintain.

"Absolutely," she said. "This is very exciting."

Already, she likes what she sees.

"I've been here since mid-June," she said. "The community has been so welcoming already, and it's a lovely place. I see great potential in what we can accomplish, and being post-pandemic, there's a lot more (we) can do this school year."

She wants to implement new programs and, hopefully, more after-school clubs. She has spoken with some members of the PTA and "we've discussed some ideas and we're working together with the community ... Covid was a big undertaking, it took a toll. But, we'll be fine."

