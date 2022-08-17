Taking over the role as principal for an estimated 500 students at St. Agnes Academy might give Jorge Fleitas some breathing room in comparison to a couple of other leadership positions he's held, but he realizes being the new guy can always be a challenge.

Versión en español

"I'll be filling in the footsteps of someone who has been here for so long," he said, "and change is always difficult for (students and parents). I'm hoping to follow in her footsteps and put my own mark (on this school)."

"Her" is Susana Rivera, who wanted to seek new endeavors after a brilliant decade-plus leadership career at St. Agnes, capped by her Principal of the Year award this past summer, presented by Baptist Health at the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce Good Neighbor ceremony. She also had been a teacher and assistant principal at the Academy, consistently rated among the best-performing schools in Miami-Dade County.

Fleitas is certainly no stranger to Key Biscayne -- or St. Agnes.

"Actually, my parents own a condo on the Key, and we always come to the church and have been part of the community the past couple of years," he said.

Fleitas grew up in Miami, attending Christopher Columbus High School, where he helped lead the Explorers to state glory in cross country and track and field as both a runner and later a coach, and has been "a product of the Catholic school system" along the entire way.

He had been the vice-principal at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers for six years, overseeing 800-900 kids, and previously had been the Dean of Students at Dr. Phillips High in Orlando, a school containing some 4.000 students at that time.

"It's a lot less kids here, for sure," he said, laughing.

St. Agnes is ready to open its doors for the 49th year, and with it comes construction -- a new gym is being built and, more importantly, a new church (the congregation meets in the auditorium for now).

"We're pretty excited," he said. "The new church is going up."

As a private school, the state's new testing method won't impact the students at St. Agnes, who use the nationwide TerraNova assessment type of testing "to see where your kids fall in line (with the standard)."

With much talk of teacher shortages across the state, there are none at St. Agnes. "There, we are good; we literally hired our last teacher today (Monday)," he said.

The school is putting in added safety measures this year, including an active shooter drill two days before the Aug. 17 classes begin – "just to make sure that if anything were to occur, we're prepared for those circumstances," Fleitas said.

"I'm excited to work with the Key Biscayne Police Department on this ... I know it's awful to think about, but at the same time, you want to be ready."

New security cameras will be installed, students will notice upgrades to classrooms, and construction will be in progress outside.

"Overall, it's an exciting time for St. Agnes," Fleitas said.

For more information on St. Agnes Adcademy, click here.