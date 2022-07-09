The invitation read “Let’s Party Like It’s 1991” and the 80 guests assembled at the Ocean Club’s posh Palm Court on June 18 did just that.

The private, citizen-organized gala and celebration marked the 30th anniversary of the found- ing of the Village of Key Biscayne and focused on the important contributions of women, includ- ing pioneers Helen White, Mabel Miller and Betty Sime Conroy. Also honored were early activists Bill Croysdale, Don Berg, Dick Cromartie, Roberto Cambó, Cliff Brody and Luis Lauredo.

Gene Stearns and Gary Gross were also recognized for their continuing efforts in support of the Village.

“It’s important that we remember and honor our history,” said Betty Sime Conroy. Attendees received a 28-page booklet outlining the history of the incorporation movement and the early days of our Village.

There was music, dancing, trays filled with hors-d’oeuvres, several tributes, storytelling, and laughter. As time passes, many of the old stories that were shared sound even more amazing.