Message from the family of Sofia Isabel Soto

Our family would like to thank each one of you for your outpouring of support, love and prayers. The closeness you have demonstrated during these difficult times has been a true blessing. Every text, post and message has provided us with comfort and strength. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

We lift our eyes and hearts to Heaven and thank God for Sofi’s kind soul. Her passionate love for animals, especially koalas, will live on through us. Her fierce belief in fairness and standing up for those who are not treated fairly will guide our hearts. Reflecting on the sound of her beautiful singing voice will always lift our souls. These will be the beacons that guide us as we celebrate our Sofi forevermore.

We welcome your continued prayers and your thoughts of loving kindness lifted up to the Universe as we take this journey together.

Our family and closest friends who knew Sofia will gather at 11 a.m. Friday, January 28, for a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Covid protocols and health safety precautions will limit the capacity of the church, but we welcome participation by joining us virtually at that time by visiting stakb.org.

In lieu of flowers, our family asks for your support of three philanthropic funds that have been established in Sofia’s honor:

The Sofia Isabel Soto Fund for Firefly Autism, at The Denver Foundation.

Firefly Autism provided Sofia with abundant support and love during her time in Colorado. Gifts to this fund will help Firefly Autism support children like Sofia. Click here for more information or to make a gift in Sofia's name

The Sofia Isabel Fund for University of Miami Center for Autism and Related Disabilities, at The Miami Foundation (UM CARD).

The Soto family is deeply grateful for the guidance, support and love they have received from everyone at UM CARD. Click here for more information or to make a gift in Sofia's name

Wildlife Warriors.

Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors was established in 2002 by Steve and Terri Irwin as a way to involve caring people in the protection of injured, threatened or endangered wildlife – from an individual animal to an entire species. Sofia loved the Irwin family’s television programs, which promote wildlife conservation and kindness to animals. Australia Zoo will devote all dollars received in Sofia’s name to its koala conservation program.

To donate to Wildlife Warriors, click here - then after entering the gift amount, check the box “Honor someone special with your gift.” From the drop-down menu, select “In Memory of” or “In Celebration of” and enter Sofia Isabel Soto

On behalf of our entire family, thank you.

Javier Soto