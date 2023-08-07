Messi leads Inter Miami to dramatic win with help from young Key Biscayne protege Cremaschi

In the end, “Messi…Messi…Messi…” were the chants coming down from Dallas FC at Frisco Stadium. Inter Miami’s superstar leader had done it again, leading the team to a huge comeback win.

But he didn’t do it alone. Two players with Key Biscayne connections played critical roles as well – Benjamin Cremaschi and Ecuadorian forward Leo Campana.

It was minute 80 in the second half, and Dallas was leading by a 4-2 score. Dallas had played very well the entire game, and there was a bit of frustration on the faces of the Miami players. Many Inter Miami fans thought, “Oh well, we lost this game.”

Then coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino made some key changes. Into the game came Argentinian-born Cremaschi, who played in Key Biscayne Soccer Club from 2012-18, and Ecuadorian forward Leo Campana.

Cremaschi's family still lives on the island, while Campana's family owns property in the Ocean Club is often seen attending mass at St Agnes Catholic Church.

On Sunday, our captain led the way to Inter’s win, scoring two goals and also scoring a penalty kick in extra time. Messi scored the first goal off a pass from Jordi Alba early in the game. The duo connected perfectly, as they did when playing together in Barcelona.

For his part, Cremaschi scored soon after entering the game, taking a pass from Alba via Messi. His goal brought Inter to within one goal of Dallas, but the Texas team pulled away again, scoring on a fast counterattack, with an unfortunate deflection putting the ball in Inter’s own goal,.

Down 2-4, Messi took things into his own hands. A free kick found the Dallas defender Farfan, who tried to head it clear but scored in his own goal instead.

Then, in the 85th minute, down 3-4, Messi the magician brilliantly placed a free kick from approximately 23 yards away into the near corner of the Dallas goal. The 6’3” Dallas goalkeeper, Maarten Paes, knew where the ball was going, but Messi’s kick makes it past the goalkeeper’s flying attempt to stop the magic.

The 4-4 score forced the game to penalty kicks, where Miami scored a perfect five – from Messi, Busquets, Campana, Miller, and with Key Biscayne’s Cremaschi delivering the coup de gras.

In the end, teams know now that four goals against Inter Miami don’t guarantee a win when you have the world’s best player on the pitch and budding young stars lifting their game to match.

Inter Miami plays Friday in the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals against the winner of Houston versus Charlotte. The world will be watching.