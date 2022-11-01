Miami based Mexican author coming to Key Biscayne to spotlight her first novel in the US

Fernanda Reyes Retana kicked off her local book tour to a sold-out crowd at Books & Books Coconut Grove on October 20. Her next stop will be at the Key Biscayne Community Center Wine and Cheese at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

Interviewed by Yiselle Seiglie, book blogger of @bookishweekend, Fernanda talked about growing up in a family of 11 siblings and her journey as a writer.

Her book, El Amor Que Nos Queda, is a story about love, loss and the intricacies of sibling relationships that will pull the heartstrings of families everywhere. Is it possible to share the same history with your siblings yet grow up to adulthood and suddenly feel like your sibling is a complete stranger? Ever share the same memory as your siblings only to find out that your experiences were completely different?

Fernanda introduces us to the world of the Martinez Alcázar siblings, who suffer a family loss and are drawn into an engaging quarrel about inheritance. Each character in the novel brings us their side of the saga through their own personal narrative. Who’s side of the story will readers be rooting for?