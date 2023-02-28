Miami begins long overdue renovations to Marine Stadium on Virginia Key, which has been closed for 30 years

Shut down since Hurricane Andrew left it in its wake over 30 years ago, Miami Marine Stadium is starting to come back to life.

It's a long road to complete the renovations for the 6,566-seat stadium on Virginia Key, but the City of Miami has begun the project’s first phase, partial pile restoration of the facility, which was built in 1963.

Also, a portion of the stadium seating which extends over the water is being repaired.

The initial stage is expected to be completed by the end of March.

The project involves repairing the most critical piles and caps, as well as installing and testing micro piles, said Kenia Fallat, assistant communications director for the City of Miami.

This project will help determine how much of the stadium can be repaired and what needs rebuilding. "To renovate the entire stadium, there would be much more work to do, structurally and otherwise," Fallat said. The estimated cost for the piling work is $2.4 million.

The Miami Marine Stadium renovations are part of the Virginia Key overhaul master plan which includes the marinas and a proposed 90-feet boat ramp near the stadium.

The boat ramp drew the disdain of the Virginia Key Advisory Board, which suggested it would bring traffic to a standstill on the Rickenbacker Causeway and crowd the waterways.

The Miami Marine Stadium restoration project, estimated at $60 million, could take two years to complete.

The City of Miami has hired a consultant to study future usage of the stadium, which is now covered with graffiti and used by kids as a hangout for skateboarding, dancing and more.

The City of Miami has long faced political pressure to renovate the stadium, which took on a = deeper meaning last year when Cuban-American architect Hilario Candela, who designed the stadium, died at 87 from complications with COVID-19.

Stadium advocates said Candela considered the stadium his best work and they wanted to preserve his legacy.

Donald Worth, co-founder of the nonprofit group Restore Miami Marine Stadium, said the city lost a lot of money operating the stadium from 1986 through 1992, and decided to keep it closed after Hurricane Andrew destroyed the facility.