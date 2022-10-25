Last week, Miami-Dade County Commissioners rejected developers' requests to expand the Urban Development Boundary west so they could build residential and commercial units. The decision was a major victory for environmentalists fighting to protect the Everglades from urban sprawl.

The victory is another example of activists making Florida a leader in land preservation, said author Clay Henderson, whose new book, Forces of Nature: A History of Florida Land Conservation, chronicles the history of activism and Florida’s state-funded conservation.

Henderson will be among the 600 authors exchanging their stories during the 39th annual Miami Book Fair, November 13-20 at Miami-Dade College Wolfus Campus, 300 N.W. 2nd Ave..

Henderson/s Forces of Nature, published by University Press Florida, will be available for sale on December 9.

The book talks about early naturalists like William Bartram and John Muir, who inspired the movement to create national parks and protect the country’s wilderness. It also describes the efforts of familiar heroes like Marjorie Stoneman Douglas and May Mann Jennings, and introduces lesser-known champions like Frank Chapman, who helped convince President Theodore Roosevelt to establish Pelican Island as the country’s first national wildlife refuge.

Henderson, 67, who grew up and still lives in Central Florida, told the Islander News that he wanted to recount the people and victories that helped Florida create nearly 30 national wildlife refuges and one of the country’s best state park systems.

"We all know Florida is the fastest growing state in the country, and also has an incredible history of protection,” the author said. "There's about 11 million acres of conservation land in Florida, and citizens made it happen."

Henderson was an environmental lawyer for 35 years and has worked in collaboration with other activists and residents to protect special areas, mostly in Central Florida, but also the Florida Everglades and Florida Keys. "It really comes down to wildlife conservation, but we haven't protected it enough," he said.

The Miami Book Fair, the nation's largest exhibition of books by publishers, bookdealers and authors, will also feature a three-day street fair, where authors will speak, their books will be for sale, and there will be memorabilia, as well as food vendors.

Formerly known as Miami Book Fair International, the event returns after two years of being held virtually due to COVID.

The Fair will feature works of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, graphic novels and photography. Authors will do scheduled readings and then be available for questions and autographs.

Here is a list of many of the authors coming:

Non-Fiction:

- Azar Nafisi, Reading Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times

- Ben Mattlin, Disability Pride: Dispatches from a Post-ADA World

- David E. Hoffman, Give Me Liberty: The True Story of Oswaldo Payá and His Daring Quest for a Free Cuba

- Ellis Cose, Race and Reckoning: From the Founding Fathers to Today's Disruptors

- Emily Tamkin, Bad Jews: A History of American Jewish Politics and Identities

- Jonathan M. Katz, Gangsters of Capitalism: Smedley Butler, The Marines, and the Making and Breaking of America's Empire

- Marie Brenner, The Desperate Hours: One Hospital's Fight to Save a City on the Pandemic's Front Lines

- Michael Fanone, Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop's Battle for America's Soul

- Moshe Safdie, If Walls Could Speak: My Life in Architecture

- Robert Sutton, Nazis on the Potomac: The Top Secret Intelligence Operation that Helped Win World War II

- Stacy Schiff, The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams

- Tony Hiss, Rescuing the Planet: Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth

Fiction:

- Angie Cruz, How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water

- Anthony Horowitz, The Twist of a Knife

- Ben Mezrich, The Midnight Ride

- Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, The Last Queen

- Craig Johnson, Hell and Back: A Longmire Mystery

- Diana Abu-Jaber, Fencing with the King

- Francine Prose, The Vixen

- Hernan Diaz, Trust

- Jamie Ford, The Many Daughters of Afong Moy

- Jonathan Ames, A Man Named Doll

- Megan Abbott, The Turnout

- Russell Banks, The Magic Kingdom

- Scott Turow, Suspect

- Soon Wiley, When We Fell Apart

- Tia Williams, Seven Days in June

- Xochitl Gonzalez, Olga Dies Dreaming

The Book Fair kicks off on Sunday, November 13 at 12 noon, but starting at 5 p.m. participants can share an evening with Kevin Nealon, who wrote the novel I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame, and Alan Zweibel, author of Laugh Lines: My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier

The schedule:

- Nov. 13, 7 p.m. - John Waters on Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance, and Paul W. Morris, House of Speakeasy Executive Director: A Conversation

- Nov. 14, 8 p.m. - An Evening With Michael Pollan on This Is Your Mind on Plants

- Nov. 15, 8 p.m. - An Evening With Charlayne Hunter-Gault on My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives

- Nov. 16, 8 p.m. - An Evening With Harvey Fierstein on I Was Better Last Night: A Memoir, and Editor Peter Gethers: A Conversation

- Nov. 17, 7 p.m. - Online. A LIVE Virtual Evening With Art Spiegelman and Hillary Chute on Maus Now. Free on Zoom. For registration link please visit MiamiBookFair.com or MiamiBookFairOnline.com after October 15.

- Nov. 17, 8 p.m. - An Evening With Jimmy Johnson on Swagger: Super Bowls, Brass Balls, and Footballs: A Memoir, and journalist David Hyde: A Conversation

- Nov. 18, 8 p.m. - Patti Smith: Songs and Stories from A Book of Days. With guest appearance by musician and author Lenny Kaye.

For more information, visit www.miamibookfair.com.