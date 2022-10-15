Miami-Dade County involved in national study to fight climate change impact on island communities and urban settings

To help in the process of fighting climate change, Miami-Dade County is participating in a nationwide study that will analyze the cooling potential of urban natural areas among other things.

The study, led by the Natural Areas Conservancy, includes 12 US cities vulnerable to climate change and its impact on the community’s health, ability to grow food and maintain safe housing safety. It will look at people living on islands that have been struggling for solutions to climate change issues.

The results are expected by the end of 2022.

According to the United Nations, conditions like sea-level rise and saltwater intrusion have advanced to the point where whole communities have had to relocate, and protracted droughts are putting people at risk of famine.

In the future, the number of “climate refugees” is expected to rise.

In a series of UN reports, thousands of scientists and government reviewers agreed that limiting global temperature rise to no more than 1.5°C would help most countries and cities avoid the worst climate impacts and maintain a livable climate.

However, based on current national climate plans, global warming is projected to reach around 3.2°C by the end of the century. The emissions that cause climate change are evident worldwide and affect everyone, but some countries produce more than others.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said addressing climate change is crucial because extreme heat causes death.

“Miami-Dade County is familiar with hot weather, but we are now experiencing extreme and unprecedented heat in our community,” said Cava. “We must treat (extreme heat) as a public health and safety crisis, similar to how we respond to hurricanes. We are writing the playbook on how to mitigate extreme heat, right here in Miami-Dade.”

Cava said the study will help the county better understand how environmentally sensitive urban areas can contribute to cooling urban settings and climate change solutions.

Environmental specialists in the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources’ Division of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) are participating in the study.

Cava said DERM will take the findings from the study, in addition to county studies, to develop plans to bring heat relief through planning, outreach, education and environmental programs.

DERM is also participating in other, related studies, including:

Teaming up with Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to learn the climate requirements of a federally endangered fern that is found in portions of the over 27,000 acres of habitat managed by EEL.

Partnering with Florida International University and the University of Miami on an ongoing citizen science initiative called Shading Dade, which has collected over 500,000 temperature and humidity observations since 2017 with outdoor sensors placed throughout the county.

The results of that study revealed that pedestrian-level temperature and heat index are significantly higher than at National Weather Service weather sites and commonly exceed dangerous levels.