Miami-Dade County is Florida’s deadliest based on the latest statistics on vehicular crashes and deaths

According to reports, a vehicle accident occurs every three seconds across the nation.

It's no different than in Miami-Dade County, where 25,674 crashes and 163 fatalities have occurred this year. It is the deadliest county in Florida and the fourth most-dangerous county based on accidents to the population as of June 2.

In data compiled by the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Dashboard, Seminole County (which includes Sanford) is now the most dangerous place to drive in the state, with 2,369 crashes from January 2023 to May 2023, resulting in 22 fatalities. That equates to 199 crashes per 10,000 residents.

Through the first five months of this year, Miami-Dade had 23,245 reported motor vehicle crashes, or 87 per 10,000 residents, and 149 deaths. Since that report, deaths have climbed to 163 and crashes to 25,674. A total of 11,757 people have been injured.

In addition, six people have died in the 426 bicycle accidents.

The vehicle accidents include 522 motorcycle crashes, resulting in 32 deaths. And a total of 43 pedestrians have died resulting from 770 accidents involving a pedestrian.

Compared to 2022, Miami-Dade totaled 63,510 motor vehicle accidents, 324 fatalities and 28,718 injuries. There were 919 bicycle accidents with 18 fatalities and 1,198 motorcycle accidents with 44 deaths.

In the northern tier of Florida, Hamilton County was second on the current "most dangerous to drive" list, with 104 crashes for every 10,000 residents. Only one fatality occurred among the 137 crashes in the five months.

Duval County was third, with 9,051 crashes, or 89 crashes per 10,000 residents. Duval has experienced 65 fatalities this year.

Madison County ranks fifth with 156 crashes per 10,000 residents and six deaths.

Best, worst times to drive

One of the more interesting studies conducted from data between 2017 and 2021 looked at the best and worst times of the day to drive based on accident reports. The study, by the Schiller Kessler Group, found:

– The most dangerous time of the day to drive in Florida is 2 a.m. when 1.35% of the accident victims died (followed by 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.).

– The most dangerous day to drive was Sunday when 0.52% of all people involved in road crashes suffered fatal injuries (Saturday was next, followed by a tie with Friday and Monday).

– The safest time to drive in Florida was 8 a.m. when 0.14% of the accident victims died (3 p.m. was the second safest).

– The safest day of the week to drive was Wednesday, when 0.3% of vehicle accident victims died (Tuesday and Thursday tied for the second safest).