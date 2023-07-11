Miami-Dade County is under a mosquito-borne illness alert

A mosquito-borne illness alert was recently issued in Miami-Dade County after two local cases of Dengue fever were found, bringing to five the number of Florida counties under advisories: Manatee, Orange, Polk and Sarasota counties.

"We have been receiving higher public health referrals for dengue (fever) from the Florida Department of Health, however, there are only two confirmed dengue cases in Miami-Dade County,” said Dr. Isik Unlu, Director and Operations Manager of the Mosquito Control Division for the county. “Therefore there is nothing to alert us for mosquito-borne illnesses. We are being proactive regardless of disease threats.”

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) conducts statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile Virus, Eastern Equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, Chikungunya, and dengue fever.

The Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control Division is working with the state Department of Health to target areas for treatment – using trucks and airplanes to spray adulticide treatments. Spraying usually happens overnight when adult mosquitoes are most active.

Mosquito Control uses the data collected from more than 320 traps set throughout the county, and residents' treatment requests, to determine when and where to spray.

"We treated the Village of Key Biscayne prior to 4th of July,” said Dr. Unlu, with additional treatments scheduled for this Friday and on July 28.

Dr. Unlu said residents can see what areas will be treated for mosquitoes by monitoring their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/305Mosquito.

The bite of an infected mosquito spreads a spectrum of potential diseases. Common symptoms of infection are high fever, rash, and muscle and joint pain. In severe cases, there is serious bleeding and shock, which can be life-threatening.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County advises the public to be diligent when protecting themselves. Keep in mind, however, that caution should be used when applying mosquito repellents.

For example, children can be harmed by some repellants. According to the Centers for Disease Control, children under age 3 should not be sprayed with repellents that contain oil of lemon, eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol. And repellents are not recommended for children younger than two months; use mosquito netting instead.

The CDC also suggests not applying mosquito repellent on children’s hands. Adults should apply it to uncovered skin and on clothing.

For more information on the best repellents and how to use them, go to the US Environmental Protection Agency’s search tool: http://cfpub.epa.gov/oppref/insect/#searchform.

Meanwhile, there are things you can do now around your house to decrease the mosquito population.

“Drain and cover” is the buzz phrase to eliminate breeding grounds for these pesky insects. Standing water in a bird bath or even in the foliage of a bromeliad can be a potential hazard since mosquitoes deposit their eggs into any water-holding containers.

– Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, coolers, toys, flower pots, or any container where a sprinkler or rain has collected.

– Empty and clean pet bowls and bird baths at least twice weekly.

– Protect boats and vehicles with tarps that do not collect water.

– Maintain swimming pools in good condition and chlorinate properly.

– Cover skin with clothing or repellent.

If you plan to travel abroad this Summer, travel health notices are available through the CDC: wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices.