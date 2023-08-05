Miami-Dade is among the most susceptible to hurricane risk, but it isn’t #1

At least it's not first on the list!

Miami-Dade County ranks No. 5 among all counties in the U.S. when it comes to hurricane vulnerability, according to a methodology used by analysts from Gutter Gnome, a leading home service site that puts gutter experts at your side.

Broward and Palm Beach occupy the two worst positions for hurricane risk among the Top 318 rankings by Gutter Gnome. Oddly, Monroe County, which includes Key West, is only ranked 50th, three spots ahead of Honolulu County (Hawaii), the only Pacific region on the list, which has faced 12 tropical cyclones, or "typhoons," in the past 10 years.

But, Miami-Dade ranks No. 2 in terms of "hurricane risk score" — second only to Harris County, Texas, and just ahead of Broward, Palm Beach, and Hillsborough.

There was a method to the research.

First, Gutter Gnome determined the factors (metrics) that are most relevant to rank the most vulnerable counties, such as risk, hurricane history, and financial impact.

For each of 318 U.S. counties with a Hurricane Risk Score determined by the National Center for Disaster Preparedness (NCDP), Gutter Gnome then gathered data from the past 10 years on each factor from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the National Center for Disaster Preparedness (NCDP) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Finally, scores were calculated (out of 100 points) for each county to determine its rank in each factor, each category, and overall.

The Top 5: (ad scores)

1. Broward (72.70)

2. Palm Beach (72.09)

3. Charleston, S.C. (68.17)

4. Horry, S.C. (66.31)

5. Miami-Dade (65.10)

Florida accounts for eight of the top 20 counties on the vulnerability list, including Brevard (11th), inland Orange (15th), St. Lucie (16th), Collier (18th), and Volusia (20th).

Since 1930, Miami-Dade has faced 85 hurricanes but has been spared any direct hit from the past six hurricanes to strike or graze the state since 2016. The most recent Miami-Dade County hurricane was Ana in 2015.

Other findings in the Gutter Gnome study:

* Of the 10 counties with the highest expected annual financial loss from hurricanes, eight are in Florida.

* Over the past decade, four states — Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina — each have been hit or affected by four Category 5 hurricanes between 2013 and 2022.

* Lee County was only ranked 36th overall, yet was devastated by Hurricane Ian last year. Apart from one other Category 5, Irma in 2017, Lee County has had a relatively calm decade, analysts said.