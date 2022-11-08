Miami Dade Publics schools to close ahead of TS Nicole

On Tuesday evening, the Miami-Dade Public Schools District announced that schools in the district will be closed on Wednesday, November 9 due to the threat from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres said the decision was made in an abundance of caution. The closure includes adult education, as well as school-based after-care programs, activities, and athletic events.

Earlier Tuesday, Broward County public schools announced their schools would close Wednesday as well.

Palm Beach County will be closing schools both Wednesday and Thursday.