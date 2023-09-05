Miami gas prices fall again; how about on the island?

For this past week, the average price of a gallon of regular in Miami dropped 3.4 cents per gallon, now averaging $3.67 per gallon.

Gas prices in Miami are now 13.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to the website and app GasBuddy’s survey of 1,690 stations in Miami showed the cheapest station in Miami on Sunday was selling regular at $3.19 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.80 per gallon.

On Monday morning, the price of a regular gallon of gas on Key Biscayne was $4.99 at both the Mobil and Shell gas stations, the same price it has been since at least July 24 of this year.

"The national average fell to its lowest level since July ahead of Labor Day, even as oil prices rose last week to the highest level since last November,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, Hurricane Idalia steered well clear of significant energy infrastructure, leading to zero impact to gas prices. With the switch back to winter gasoline less than two weeks away, we could eventually see more downward pressure on gas prices.”

For more, click here.