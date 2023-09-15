Miami, including Key Biscayne, listed as among the best places to retire in the US

Sun and fun go a long way when analysts at WalletHub recently listed Miami and three other Florida cities among the top five "Best & Worst Places to Retire" in a study that included 182 U.S. cities, including the 150 most-populated metro areas.

Using 45 key metrics, including the major categories of affordability, activities, quality of life, and health care, Miami's metro area, which includes Key Biscayne, came in fifth.

The study's data set encompassed everything from the cost of living, weather, and violent crime rate to the state's health infrastructure.

Overall, Tampa led the way, followed by Scottsdale (Ariz.), Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando.

According to the WalletHub study, workers in 2022 planned to retire at age 66 on average, compared to age 60 from a 1995 poll.

"The alternative? Relocate to an area where you can stretch your dollar without sacrificing your lifestyle," WalletHub analysts say.

"Retirement isn’t all about the money, though. Retirees want to live where they enjoy safety and access to good healthcare, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. The ideal city will also have lots of ways to spend leisure time and good weather."

Separately, Miami ranked 75th in affordability, 3rd in activities, 94th in quality of life, and 61st in health care.

Top-ranked cities for each category included Montgomery, Ala. (affordability); Washington, DC (activities); Pearl City, Hawaii (quality of life); and South Burlington, Vt. (health care).

Two other South Florida sites also were listed as the best retirement cities: Pembroke Pines (25th) and Hialeah (53rd).

WalletHub, a personal finance company offering free credit scores and reports, also delivered the “Best & Worst States to Retire” listing with Florida coming in second, just behind Virginia.