Miami leads nation in flood risk

It probably takes little in-depth study to determine if Miami and its surrounding areas, including Key Biscayne, are prone to flooding.

An analysis by Insurify, a national independent agent and insurance comparison website, shows that Miami's metro area has the highest flood-risk score in the U.S., posting a 93.5 risk score for coastal flooding and 76.6 for river flooding. Hialeah was second in the rankings.

Stronger storms, rising sea levels, and outdated infrastructure are three reasons for the vulnerability.

Not surprisingly, Florida's peninsula landed two other cities among the Top 10 flood-prone areas: Cape Coral (8) and Hollywood (9).

Risk scores in the study were limited to cities with a population of 100,000 or greater, and each city was linked to the appropriate county. In this case, Miami-Dade County double-dipped in the 1-2 slots.

The county plans to spend $122 million to prepare for rising sea levels and coastal storms as part of its long-term Sea Level Rise Strategy project.

Similarly, on Key Biscayne, a plan to address stormwater systems and under-grounding utilities is gaining momentum, while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to enhance and solidify sand dunes along the beach to protect Village properties.

As hurricane season is upon us, it's essential to know if your residence is vulnerable to flooding. If you need flood insurance, there's no time to wait since, typically, there is a 30-day waiting period after the purchase.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), one inch of water in the home can cause $25,000 worth of property damage.

To identify the cities with the most significant flood risk in 2023, Insurify created a flood risk score, which considers FEMA’s risk scores for each city’s coastal and river flooding. Insurify’s data scientists also considered each city’s population, average home insurance premium, and average home value.

Among the findings:

– Seven of the Top 10 cities are in Florida and Texas.

– Pasadena, Texas, has the country's highest river flooding risk score.

– Hollywood, which saw extensive damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017, continues to experience historic flooding. Evidence of that came in April when 17 inches of rain fell in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport area.

Do you want to know your flood risk? View the Flood Zone Maps using Miami-Dade County's interactive site and insert your address. A good portion of Key Biscayne is in the AE flood zones (moderate to high flooding risk). That flood insurance rate zone corresponds with flood depths greater than three feet.

For questions about your address, call Miami-Dade County's Regulatory & Economic Resources office at (305) 372-6466.

Top 10 flood-risk cities

According to Insurify, here are the Top 10 cities for flood risk (in descending order):

10. Bronx, NY

– Flood-risk score: 43.7

– Average monthly home insurance premium: $289

– Average home value: $365,000

Hurricane Sandy in 2012 prompted changes in flood management strategies. River flooding is more common in the Bronx than coastal flooding due to its proximity to the Hudson, Harlem and Bronx rivers. However, low-lying areas like Hunts Point are also at risk of coastal flooding.

9. Hollywood, FL

– Flood-risk score: 46.1

– Average monthly home insurance premium: $954

– Average home value: $421,884

Hollywood is a coastal city with a low elevation. Owing to its location, Hollywood has a FEMA coastal flooding risk score of 53.9, indicating a significant threat from storms and rising sea levels. The city sees tremendous damage from hurricanes, costing the city millions of dollars. In 2017, the city suffered more than $3 million of damage from Hurricane Irma.

8. Cape Coral, FL

– Flood-risk score: 56.3

– Average monthly home insurance premium: $478

– Average home value: $373,202

Cape Coral is a boater’s paradise in southwest Florida, offering more than 400 miles of canals and waterways. However, the unique features also put the city at a higher risk of flooding, particularly from heavy rainfall and storm surge. According to FEMA, Cape Coral has a coastal flood score of 47.2 and a river flood risk of 49.6, indicating a moderate risk of both types of flooding. Over 84% of all properties in Cape Coral are at risk of a severe flood-related event in the next 30 years.

7. Jersey City, NJ

– Flood-risk score: 56.6

– Average monthly home insurance premium: $172

– Average home value: $539,353

Jersey City faces a significant threat of coastal flooding, with low-lying areas, like Paulus Hook and Newport, vulnerable during storms and high tides. Flash floods are a particular problem in Jersey City, where several hurricanes and storms brought severe rainfall and flooding to the city in 2021. The US Army Corps of Engineers proposed the construction of breakwaters and seawalls for better flood protection in 2022.

6. Houston, TX

– Flood-risk score: 68.5

– Average monthly home insurance premium: $292

– Average home value: $258,055

Houston experiences frequent and severe flooding from rainfall, with Harris County experiencing four to five days of flooding yearly and a significant flood every two years. While the area isn’t at high risk of coastal flooding, the numerous rivers running through the city increase the threat of river flooding. The city has built dams and updated building codes to ensure new construction is flood-resistant.

5. Pasadena, TX

– Flood-risk score: 70.6

– Average monthly home insurance premium: $288

– Average home value: $209,663

Pasadena, located near the San Jacinto River, faces the nation’s highest river flood risk score. Flooded roadways are shared for Pasadena residents, but the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 left virtually every street underwater at some point, underscoring the city’s vulnerability to flooding.

4. Brownsville, TX

– Flood-risk score: 71.1

– Average monthly home insurance premium: $158

– Average home value: $152,195

Brownsville, located on the Gulf of Mexico, is vulnerable to river and coastal flooding. Fortunately, the city has resacas, which are channels that help control and direct floodwater during hurricanes. Those helped protect the city during Hurricane Dolly in 2008. However, flood-related events inflict severe damage to the city’s drainage system.

3. Brooklyn, NY

– Flood-risk score: 72.4

– Average monthly home insurance premium: $323

– Average home value: $749,000

Brooklyn has a high risk of coastal flooding, as well as the potential for river flooding from the East River and Newtown Creek. Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Ida in 2021 caused significant damage to homes and businesses throughout the area.

2. Hialeah, FL

– Flood-risk score: 95.3

– Average monthly home insurance premium: $994

– Average home value: $408,937

Coastal and river flooding pose a significant threat to Hialeah, situated in the low-lying area of Miami-Dade County. In 2017, Hurricane Irma caused devastating flooding in Hialeah, with water surging up to 6 feet into some neighborhoods. The city requires elevation certificates for new buildings and collaborates with FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance Program to mitigate future flood risks.

1. Miami

– Flood-risk score: 100.0

– Average monthly home insurance premium: $914

– Average home value: $532,420

Miami’s stunning beaches and diverse culture are under constant threat of flooding from hurricanes, tropical storms, and heavy rainfall. The effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017, along with Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Andrew in 1992, are somber reminders of the city’s susceptibility to floods. From installing water pumps to elevating roads and sidewalks, the city has gone to great lengths to keep its residents and infrastructure safe from rising waters.

