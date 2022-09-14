Miami moves to temporarily take over Virginia Key Outdoor Center, and casts an eye on future of homeless encampment

Diana Perez said Aug. 12 "is the day I will never forget," telling City of Miami commissioners Tuesday morning, recalling the events that transpired at the Virginia Key Outdoor Center that day when she was approached by seven police officers and, later, two code enforcement officers, in front of children as she worked as the center's marketing director.

The day after, the facility was shut down, putting as many as 17 persons out of work.

Exactly one month later, the Miami City commission voted 4-1 late Tuesday afternoon to allow Miami's Parks & Recreation Department to take over the rentals of paddles and kayaks in a temporary stay while Esther Alonso, Perez's boss and the former proprietor of the Outdoor Center, could come into compliance with overdue payments and a Certificate of Use and Business Tax Receipt.

This would allow her to operate the center again until a Request for Proposal goes out in early October, and a bidder – which could be Alonso – is finalized.

Commissioner Ken Russell voted "no" to the motion.

Commissioner Manolo Reyes said the blame for the center's ultimate shutdown should actually be shared between Alonso and the city since the previous city's administration never followed through on her lack of an operating license and past due payments, totaling more than $140,000.

Chair Christine King said she would make every effort to see that the city attorney and city manager would work closely with Alonso to see if her compliance issues could be resolved within two to four weeks.

Commissioner Joe Carollo questioned how much acreage the center was actually using, showing photos of large storage units for canoes and kayaks, for example, on areas other than the 2,056 square feet being rented for $1,194 a month. The lease, originally calling for $750 a month -- "a sweetheart of a deal," Carollo said -- had been renewed for five years until 2020.

Earlier in the day, Perez was among 40 persons in the community to voice their concerns before the Commission.

"They asked me for my ID. They said they needed it for record-keeping," she said, recalling that Aug. 12 day before being served with an arrest affidavit because she could not show them required permits. "On Sept. 20, I have a court hearing (after being) charged with a misdemeanor. I just happened to be there (working) that day," she said.

Dozens of impassioned speakers followed suit, urging the Miami Commissioners to reopen the center, but dozens of others took the issue a step further.

They pleaded with the five-member board to shut down the idea of isolating the city's chronically homeless to a nearby location on Virginia Key -- one of the area's last bastions of natural environmental beauty, where visitors "know manatees by their names," said Dr. Leah Kinnaird.

Commissioners had gathered to discuss -- without further public comment -- the future of the center – not address the proposed "tiny homes" pilot program at the North Trail. A Sept. 22 Commission meeting was set to address that proposal, and city staff was to present alternative sites for it.

Carollo and Chair King specified that the closure of the Outdoor Center was not in any way related to the “tiny homes” issue since the city already had proceeded with a notice to Alonso a month earlier.

However, later in the day, during the discussion item by the commissioners, Carollo said no "tiny homes" will be coming to Virginia Key.

Although public comment wasn’t on the agenda, the public had plenty to say Tuesday -- on both subjects.

David Peery approached the podium "hoarse from yelling outside" at a rally happening in front of Miami City Hall, telling city commissioners that "Miami has become an international embarrassment" with its recent proposal to isolate the willing, chronically homeless community to Virginia Key, two miles from the nearest bus shelter and five miles from a food market or medical center.

Peery, the founder and executive director of the Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equity, said he knows all too well about being homeless, having slept under the Miami Bridge for two years.

"Homeless is not a choice,” Peery said. “You're not going to solve the problem by beating up (mentally), arresting the homeless. The system is broken, not the people."

He said he was recently contacted by the BBC Network, telling commissioners that others around the world are taking notice of the issue.

"Show some leadership, step up (and make) Miami into a world-class city that it can be," he told commissioners.

As far as the primary issue of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center, several residents supported proprietor Esther Alonso and her staff as having provided an amazing service for residents and tourists alike with kayak rentals and other concessions. Some speakers even indicated it was a launching pad for their child's education or career in environmental studies.

Julie Malphurs said her son was the first camper at the Outdoor Center seven years ago and he has evolved to become a counselor there while developing a love for marine life and the associated recreational elements, such as paddleboarding.

She said she doesn't mind the more than occasional drive from her home in Allapattah to enjoy the natural beauty of the area. "But I've been watching that reason disappear," she said.

Sunny McLean, one of the co-founders of the Virginia Key Alliance with Dr. Kinnaird, said when the Outdoor Center opened, "it was quickly embraced by many Miami citizens. It's something they wanted" – a place where they could peacefully paddle and kayak in a safe place (unlike the Miami Marine Stadium area). It is "something greatly needed for those wanting to enjoy such a unique space."

Another speaker talked about the valuable beach cleanups the center organizes. And another said the closure would be a "death blow" to the paddling community. One more said the commissioners could leave their legacy by protecting the beauty of the site.

Yvette Alexander, a mother of two, said the area provides "an asset for physical and mental health" for everyone seeking a respite.

"It's time to think of a better place to drop off the homeless," she said. "This area is the highest form of magic the Magic City has to offer."

As the comments got sidetracked to the "tiny homes" proposal, in which several speakers indicated it appears to be tied with racial undertones, some asked why they would choose the area where a historically preserved Black landmark beach exists, where a segregated beach was instituted until the mid-'60's.

But Commissioner Carollo and Chair King emphasized that was not the intent, since the encampment would be close to the Outdoor Center, and not that stretch of beach.

Zach Spicer told commissioners he was disappointed to have to plead for returning the center to operation and saving jobs. “With so few natural spaces left, the (idea) to close the Virginia Key Outdoor Center doesn't make any sense’” he said. “The last thing Virginia Key needs is development."

In a separate, but related, decision, the Commission deferred until Sept. 22 a discussion about who should remain, or be added, to the Virginia Key Historical Trust Board.

An auditor's report of the Trust’s Board found sloppy record-keeping, among other findings.

"There's too much evidence of malfeasance," Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla said. "I'm willing to defer the item so we can think of a better proposal, but I will not vote to keep those people in.”

Commissioner Russell, who represents the Virginia Key area in his district, said he could see no evidence of "misuse of funds," just the sloppy accounting and bookkeeping.